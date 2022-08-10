impress.ai and Aon to help employers improve hiring accuracy, streamlining the end-to-end recruitment process

SINGAPORE, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- impress.ai, an end-to-end recruitment solutions provider, announced today an agreement with Aon plc, a leading global professional services firm, to provide an end-to-end candidate experience to help employers offer talent assessment solutions to improve hiring processes and streamline the recruitment process through artificial intelligence and intelligent automation.

According to research by SHRM, 59% of HR professionals believe candidates who apply for their jobs are missing the basic skill set required to perform the role. Further, 84% believe there is a general shortage of skills among the candidates.

In today's candidate-short recruitment landscape, HR professionals are struggling to find exceptional employees, and together impress.ai and Aon will help organizations across the globe to tackle these challenges.

With a highly successful integration ecosystem, the organizations will work together to deliver a seamless end-to-end recruitment experience while enabling more accurate hiring. Combining the expertise of Aon's Assessment Solutions with impress.ai's capabilities, the solution will more efficiently provide employers with predictive analytics to inform their talent recruitment strategies.

"Aon is committed to helping HR professionals make better-informed talent decisions, and working with impress.ai furthers our goal to help enable employers to do so while saving time and money," said Tarandeep Singh, Aon's global head of assessments. "With this collaboration, we look forward to streamlining the complex recruitment process for our clients while ensuring a superior candidate experience that helps build more resilient workforces."

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Sudhanshu Ahuja, CEO & Co-founder of impress.ai, said, "This relationship with Aon is a major milestone for impress.ai, expanding on our mission to make accurate hiring easier. We look forward to growing with Aon and making the impress.ai platform available to Aon's clients globally to streamline their end-to-end recruitment journey."

For more information, visit www.impress.ai.

About impress.ai

impress.ai is a leading recruitment automation solution provider with a focus on making accurate hiring easier. Powered by AI, impress.ai's intelligent recruitment automation platform enables businesses to streamline their end-to-end recruitment process. For more information, visit impress.ai.

