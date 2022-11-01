impress.ai and Apex Group partner to offer end-to-end recruitment solutions to businesses in India

SINGAPORE and MUMBAI, India, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- impress.ai, an enterprise-focused recruiting software provider, has today announced it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Apex Group of Companies, a leading provider of Workforce Solutions, Security Solutions, and Payroll Outsourcing services. Under this partnership, Apex Group of Companies will resell impress.ai's recruiting automation solutions to large enterprises in India.

Leveraging Apex Group's continuously growing network of more than 50,128 associates and more than 725 active business site deployments, the partnership further expands impress.ai's footprint to India.

"We are excited to partner with impress.ai to make AI-powered recruiting software available to our broad network of partners and clients in the Indian market. Their product philosophy of optimizing candidate conversion across the recruiting funnel has immense potential in the Indian market.

"With impress.ai's solutions in our portfolio, we look forward to helping our partners and clients reduce manual recruiter efforts and save significant time and labor costs while increasing hiring accuracy," said Mr. Vishal Doshi, Group Chief Strategy Officer, Apex Group.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Sudhanshu Ahuja, CEO & Co-founder, impress.ai, said, "We are pleased to collaborate with Apex Group to offer our unique candidate conversion technology to the Indian market. With their extensive reach and strong customer base, we have found a trusted partner in the Apex Group to represent our solutions to the fast-growing Indian market."

About impress.ai

impress.ai is a leading end-to-end recruiting SaaS platform provider with a focus on making accurate hiring easier. Its intelligent recruitment platform enables large enterprises to streamline their recruiting process. For more information, visit impress.ai.

