In a bid to bring Palakkad Gap into the world's purview, Athachi presents proposal before Chief Minister

PALAKKAD, India, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athachi Group, a diversified business group headquartered in Palakkad, Kerala with nature close to its heart across its operations in India and the UAE, has presented a proposal to Mr Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala, focused on highlighting the geological and ecological uniqueness of Palakkad Gap across the globe.

The proposal focuses on showcasing the salient attributes and unique features of Palakkad Gap across the world by way of a concerted campaign that will include a slew of activities centered around Athachi Farms – the bedrock of Athachi Group's wellness and beauty products. The global campaign will be centered on the Palakkad Gap – spanning 41km and situated in the Western Ghats – which is considered one of the eight biodiversity hotspots in the world. Older than the Himalayas, many geological theories reinforce the formation of Palakkad Gap, accentuated by its rich flora and fauna which offer a unique characteristic of their own.

Presenting the proposal to the Chief Minister, Mr Raju Subramanian – Chairman of Athachi Group, highlighted the salient factors which make the Palakkad Gap a bio-rich wonderland that can be brought to the fore through a global campaign. He also shed light on Athachi's Trust Nature Initiatives – the ethos that drive Athachi's operations focused on protecting, preserving, and nurturing nature to promote holistic living, biodiversity, and harmonious co-existence. Mr Subramanian also sought support from the state government for Athachi's Trust Nature Initiatives, which aim to propagate the glory of Palakkad Gap globally. Mr Subramanian also emphasized Athachi Group's proposal to conduct a comprehensive study on Palakkad Gap. The findings of the study would be presented to the government and made public, he asserted.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister was updated on the ongoing agro research and farming being carried out at Athachi Farms based on the 'More than Organic' farming methods. Mr Subramanian detailed that the farming methods and programmes of Athachi Group are based on the nature-revering ways set by ancient wisdom and backed by modern science and research. He added that the 'More than Organic' farming method holds the possibility of adding value to the farming across the globe with its innovative concept centered on high quality farm produce. Athachi manufactures an array of natural cosmetics under the 'Moreganics' brand name at the KSIDC Industrial Park in Palakkad, offering world-class, high-end, natural products for customers locally and internationally. During the meeting, the Chairman showcased Moreganics products to the Chief Minister.

The meeting also included Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve, Athachi Group Managing Director Dr. Viswanath N Subramanian, Chief Financial Officer Sundar N Subramanian, and Chief Investment Officer Shanker N Choodamani.

The Athachi Group:

Based in India and UAE, Athachi has evolved as businesses in natural progression. From Finance, Consulting and Trading to products for Wellness and Ayurveda. The Group which has been successfully creating authentic ayurvedic solutions for over 3 decades, established the Athachi Biodiversity Farm. What was once an open land, is now a maturing biodiverse ecosystem with more than 2000 species of various trees and plants. The Group is in the process of crafting products that are exciting outcomes of the biodynamic and biodiverse methodology.

