INALSA Unveils Two Powerful and Versatile Vacuum Cleaners during Independence Day Sale

NEW DELHI, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INALSA, a trailblazer in the Vacuum Cleaner Category, is thrilled to announce the launch of two exceptional vacuum cleaners, the INALSA Ozoy and INALSA Ozoy Plus, during the highly anticipated Independence Day Sale event on Amazon.in. These innovative products are set to transform the cleaning experience for customers, offering unparalleled functionality and convenience.

INALSA Ozoy Plus - 2-in-1 Handheld & Stick Vacuum Cleaner have following notable features which set it apart from all the other vacuum cleaners in this category.

INALSA Unveils Two Powerful and Versatile Vacuum Cleaners

The INALSA Ozoy Plus is a revolutionary 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner that effortlessly switches from an upright stick vacuum to a handheld vacuum with the touch of a button. This versatile feature allows users to tackle trodden-in dirt, dust, and debris on furniture, soft furnishings, stairs, and even car interiors. The vacuum's adaptability ensures no corner goes untouched, making cleaning a breeze.

INALSA Ozoy Plus - Designed to Clean Hard to Reach Areas:

The INALSA Ozoy Plus is designed with a unique approach to cater to the challenge's customers face in cleaning hard-to-reach areas such as under the bed, sofas, and other furniture. Its sleek stick design enables users to effortlessly reach all these areas, ensuring comprehensive and effective cleaning of the entire space. No nook or cranny is out of reach with the INALSA Ozoy Plus.

Elimination of Heating Issues:

INALSA has addressed a common concern among handheld vacuum cleaners with the INALSA Ozoy and INALSA Ozoy Plus. By implementing improved product design, these models effectively minimize heating issues during use. Users can now enjoy prolonged cleaning sessions without worrying about discomfort caused by excessive heat.

To celebrate the launch of these extraordinary vacuum cleaners, INALSA is offering exclusive discounts and deals during the Independence Day Sale event on Amazon.in. Don't miss this opportunity to upgrade your cleaning routine and experience the next level of cleanliness and convenience.

"We are delighted to introduce the INALSA Ozoy and INALSA Ozoy Plus during the Independence Day Sale on Amazon.in," said Jitendra Chauhan, C.E.O of INALSA Home Appliances. "With their innovative features, powerful suction, and unique designs, we are confident that these vacuum cleaners will redefine the cleaning experience for our customers."

For more information about the INALSA Ozoy and INALSA Ozoy Plus and to take advantage of the exclusive offers during the Independence Day Sale, please visit our official store on Amazon.in.

https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0C5DW4D3G

https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0C5DR18XH

About INALSA Home Appliances:

INALSA has been a trailblazer in the kitchen and home appliances industry for over 30 years. With a strong emphasis on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, the brand has earned widespread acclaim, becoming a household name synonymous with reliability and cutting-edge technology. From blending to grinding, chopping to juicing, INALSA's diverse product range is engineered to simplify daily kitchen tasks and inspire culinary creativity. INALSA has more than 150 products in 30 categories.

Media Contact:

Phone No: 0120-4016200

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2165313/INALSA_Vacuum_Cleaners.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1909916/INALSA_Home_Appliances_Logo.jpg

SOURCE INALSA Home Appliances