INCIT and TÜV SÜD in India team up to drive smart manufacturing across industries

First-ever Smart Industry Readiness Index training centre

AHMEDABAD, India, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Centre for Industrial Transformation (INCIT), a non-profit Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) organisation, and TÜV SÜD South Asia, a leading certification, testing, auditing, inspection and training company, have signed a partnership agreement to establish the first-ever Smart Industry Readiness Index (SIRI) training and examination centre in India. The document was signed by Mr Raimund Klein, Founder, CEO and Head of the Board of Directors of INCIT, and Mr Vishal Nerurkar, Senior Vice President Business Assurance Division, TÜV SÜD South Asia.

Under the partnership, both organisations will work together to set up a training and examination centre for the purpose of promoting smart manufacturing across the region. The collaboration focuses on offering and performing certified Smart Industry Readiness Index (SIRI) Assessor training and personnel certification as well as official SIRI assessments (OSAs).

As an independent non-profit entity, INCIT collaborates with both public and private-sector manufacturing-related organisations to support industrial transformation and to enable global manufacturing to become more resilient, more productive and better positioned for future success.

As a trusted partner of choice for safety, security and sustainability solutions, TÜV SÜD South Asia has worked with stakeholders across various domains. The wholly owned subsidiary of the TÜV SÜD Group is at the forefront of supporting industries in their acceleration of digital transformation and adopting Industry 4.0. Besides training, TÜV SÜD offers a broad range of testing, auditing, compliance and certification services for technologies such as autonomous vehicles, robotics, additive manufacturing, and cyber security.

"We believe that our collaboration will result in a positive impact on the manufacturing industry in India, reaching out to more manufacturing plants and assisting them in driving smart manufacturing," said Mr Vishal Nerurkar, Senior Vice President Business Assurance Division, TÜV SÜD South Asia. "This partnership will significantly contribute to India's industrial policy, aligning with the strategic efforts to enhance manufacturing capabilities and propelling the manufacturing base to greater heights in the value chain."

"This partnership marks a significant leap forward in accelerating the awareness and adoption of Industry 4.0 in India," said Mr Raimund Klein, Founder, CEO and Head of the Board of Directors INCIT. "Through SIRI and COSIRI ('Consumer Sustainability Industry Readiness Index'), manufacturers across the country will acquire crucial skills and knowledge in digitalisation and sustainability. This will not only boost their overall productivity and capabilities but also enable them to better navigate the dynamic landscape of the manufacturing industry, positioning them for greater future success."

About TÜV SÜD South Asia

TÜV SÜD South Asia is a wholly owned subsidiary of TÜV SÜD Group, Germany. Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. More than 26,000 employees work at over 1.000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable. tuvsud.com/en-in

About INCIT

Founded with the goal to spearhead global manufacturing transformation, the International Centre for Industrial Transformation (INCIT) champions the Industry 4.0 journeys of manufacturers, and advocates for the global rise of smart manufacturing. INCIT is an independent, non-government institute that develops and deploys globally referenced frameworks, tools, concepts, and programmes for all manufacturing stakeholders, to help spark digital transformation.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2302048/TUV_SUD_New_Logo.jpg