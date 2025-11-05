InCommon Launches GCC 2.0 - A Faster, Lighter Way to Build in India

Gives smaller companies the same speed, structure, and quality that large enterprises have long enjoyed

PUNE, India and EDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InCommon , backed by Better Capital, today announced the launch of GCC 2.0 - a full-stack operator model that gives growth-stage and PE/VC-backed companies the same India build playbook large enterprises use, but faster and lighter.

India is home to over 1,700 Global Capability Centers (GCCs) that drive product development, engineering, and operations for some of the world's most renowned companies. Large enterprises setting up in India have long benefited from well-defined playbooks and experienced partners, as most existing enablers are designed to cater to large, high-value engagements.

However, growth-stage and mid-sized companies often lack similar access. They are left to assemble a mix of recruiters, EoR providers, IT vendors, and payroll platforms on their own, often losing time and control through the process. As a result, building quickly and efficiently in India becomes a complex and costly effort.

GCC 2.0 is built to change that. InCommon sets up the legal and operational backbone - entity or EoR, compliance, IT, and workspace - and runs hiring, payroll, IT, HR, and culture as one connected flow. The result is speed, visibility, and control without the overhead.

"India has the talent, leadership, and ambition to be the first choice for global companies," said Piyush Kedia, Co-Founder & CEO of InCommon. "Yet many VC- and PE-backed companies turn to hubs like Poland or Eastern Europe - not out of preference, but because no one in India truly owns the entire journey. Our mission is to change that by making India the default choice, offering the same speed, structure, and quality they expect anywhere else."

A core strength of the model is how it solves for talent. Traditional recruiting often reaches shallow pools. InCommon built a referral platform powered by a trusted community of India's top engineering, creative, and operations leaders - giving clients warm access to India's top 1% talent with faster, higher-quality hires. This is complemented by The Better Hack, India's first AI-first hackathon series that builds a steady pipeline of AI-literate, high-impact engineers, and GCC Leaders' Breakfast, a closed-door community of India's top India GCC leaders, connecting companies with experienced site heads and functional leaders.

InCommon has helped build teams for portfolio companies of Lightspeed, Partners Group, Tiger Global, and Y Combinator, across healthcare, SaaS, and IT services. With GCC 2.0, the company aims to position India as the most trusted global extension for organizations seeking to scale quickly and efficiently.

About InCommon

InCommon is a GCC operator that helps startups and mid-sized companies build and run their India teams end-to-end. Its model covers everything from strategy and entity setup to hiring, operations, and culture - with a clear focus on outcomes, not headcount. Backed by Better Capital (pre-seed), InCommon operates out of Edgewater, NJ, and Pune, India.

