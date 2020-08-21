Increasing COVD-19 Cases Anticipated to Boost the Growth of the Global Intensive Care Beds Market during the Forecast Period - Exclusive Report [340 pages] by Research Dive

- The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the global intensive care beds market in a positive way. The reason attributing to the positive growth is the rising demand for ICU beds in hospitals to support the COVID-19 emergency cases.

PUNE, India, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The newest research report on the Global Intensive Care Beds Market by Research Dive reveals the influence of COVID-19 pandemic on the present and upcoming growth of the global market. This report is a comprehensive study articulated by specialists by evaluating top driving factors, major regional market situations, opportunities, future scope, and trends & developments in the market during the COVID-19 catastrophe.

As per our analysts, the growing cases of COVID-19 in patients suffering from chronic diseases are attributing to the growth of the intensive care beds market. However, higher cost of intensive care beds is predicted to hinder the market growth in the forecast time.

Coronavirus Impact on Intensive Care Beds Market Reports Highlights

The CAGR of the market, as estimated before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, was 3.9% over the forecast period. The CAGR of the global industry, as estimated post the onset of the novel coronavirus crisis, is expected to be 4.2% during the forecast period. The market size of the industry in 2020, as projected before the COVID-19 pandemic began, was $1635.2 million . The real-time market size (2020), bearing the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, is $1652.1 million .

COVID-19 Impacted Scenario of the Market:

The leading players of the market are working on developing new, innovative strategies to sustain the market growth. For instance, in March 2020, Hillrom, a leading company in medical technology, has increased the manufacturing of critical care products such as hospital beds, vitals monitoring accessories and devices and ventilators to support COVID-19 outbreak.

Future Scope of the Market:

According to the report, the global intensive care beds market is projected to maintain a sustainable growth post the pandemic. New entrants and leading players are expected to bring in some newer innovative advances and rewarding opportunities for the market in the next few years.

Top 10 Companies in Intensive Care Beds Market

The leading players operating in the global market include

Invacare Corporation Hillrom LINET Merivaara Corp. Span America Stryker Medline Industries, Inc. Getinge AB Malvestio Spa Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG.

