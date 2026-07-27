InCred Asset Management has Crossed ₹1,000 Crore in investments in listed healthcare companies, becoming one of India's largest dedicated Healthcare PMS provider

MUMBAI, India, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InCred Asset Management today announced that it has crossed ₹1,000 crore worth of investments in listed Healthcare companies across its PMS products such as InCred Healthcare Portfolio and InCred Focused Healthcare Equity, becoming one of India's largest dedicated Healthcare PMS provider. The milestone underscores growing investor confidence in healthcare as a long-term investment opportunity with a secular theme and reinforces the increasing demand for specialised, sector-focused investment strategies.

Launched on 1 February 2021, the Healthcare PMS has delivered a CAGR of 18.97%, outperforming the BSE 500 TRI, which generated a 13.27% CAGR during the same period. The strategy has achieved a beta of 0.78, reflecting its disciplined approach to delivering superior risk-adjusted returns.

The portfolio invests across India's expanding healthcare ecosystem, including pharmaceuticals, hospitals, diagnostics, medical technology, contract research and manufacturing, and other emerging healthcare segments. It focuses on identifying businesses with durable competitive advantages, high-quality management teams and strong long-term earnings growth potential.

The ₹1,000 crore milestone comes as healthcare continues to attract investor interest, supported by long-term structural drivers such as rising healthcare spending, expanding insurance coverage, favourable demographics, increasing innovation, and India's growing global leadership in pharmaceuticals and healthcare services.

Commenting on the milestone, Samir Vora, CEO, InCred Asset Management, said, "Crossing ₹1,000 crore in investments in listed healthcare companies is an important milestone for us and reflects the trust our investors have placed in our investment approach. Healthcare continues to be one of India's strongest long-term structural growth stories, supported by rising healthcare expenditure, increasing insurance penetration, demographic shifts, innovation, and India's expanding role in global pharmaceuticals and healthcare services. We remain focused on identifying high-quality businesses that can create sustainable long-term wealth while maintaining a disciplined approach to risk management."

Aditya Khemka, CIO - Long-only Equities at InCred Asset Management, commented, "India's healthcare spending is still at levels comparable to where the US was many decades ago. The runway ahead is very promising and our strategy to look at healthcare as a diversified play across Hospitals, Diagnostics, API & CRDMO businesses, Branded Pharmaceuticals has yielded superior performance."

With this milestone, InCred Asset Management further strengthens its position as India's largest dedicated Healthcare PMS provider, continuing to focus on generating long-term wealth through fundamental research, disciplined portfolio construction and a differentiated sector-focused investment strategy.

InCred Healthcare PMS – Performance

InCred Healthcare Portfolio (IHP) is an Investment Approach /Product offered under Equity Strategy in terms of SEBI circular dated Dec 16, 2022. Inception date: Feb 15, 2021. Benchmark Index: BSE 500 TRI. Data as on June 30, 2026. Returns for 1 year or lesser time horizon are absolute returns. Returns have been calculated using Time Weighted Rate of Return method (TWRR) as prescribed by SEBI. Performance figures are net of all fees and expenses. The performance related information provided herein is not verified by SEBI nor has SEBI certified the accuracy or adequacy of the same.

For more information, visit www.incredassetmanagement.com