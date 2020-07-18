Incrediblegifts.in Launches 'Rakhi Special' Category, Offering Wide Range of Personalized Rakhi Gifts

Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Monday, 3rd August, this year and marks the pure and selfless love of siblings. The recently launched ' Rakhi Special' category has an array of rakhi and gifts that can be personalized, customized and are one-of-its-kind. For this everlasting bond, Incrediblegifts.in offers heavy discounts on its new range ' Rakhi Special'. One can easy avail this by using promo codes IGRAKHI15 on their website ( https://incrediblegifts.in/festivals/rakhi ). Taking it a step forward this year and providing easy access to customers, products are now available on the India's largest ecommerce platform Amazon.in. Also, website has offered 5% Coupon Code on all Rakhis on its Amazon Catalog at - https://www.amazon.in/s?k=rakhi&me=A1OS1A9404K9UI&ref=nb_sb_noss

Incrediblegifts.in has highly efficient and experienced customer support to guide and assist the customers regarding the choice of gift products. The company customizes the gifts exactly as per the preferences of the customers and offers many different choices and variety in designs. The services of the company extend throughout India with the facility of express delivery. In times like these, when one avoids going out, one can get the gifts delivered at their doorstep with one single click.

Vikram Pratap, the CEO of Incrediblegifts.in, stated, "Rakhi trends have been persistently and purposefully changing over the years. Also, traditional alternatives are reversing back to be on the list of current preferences of people. And, pacing up in the race, Incrediblegifts.in had designed the personalized Rakhi plaques and unique Rakhi collection with what people idealize a perfect Rakhi for brother to be. Thus, by strategic classification of unique Rakhi, personalized Rakhi gifts, trendy Rakhis for bro, Rakhi combos and more, we have put forward myriads of amazing and thoughtful Rakhi selections for customer's choice. Furthermore, we have made shopping, a safe and convenient matter for people by proving a safe payment gateway and efficient Rakhi delivery in India and worldwide. This way, we have created the ease of Rakhi shopping anytime, anywhere."

Adding more into the discussion, the CEO commented, "Our recently released Rakhi design range will be providing most sought after selections like zodiac sign Rakhis for brother, funny puns Rakhi, personalized photo and text Rakhi, personalized wooden engraved Rakhi plaques, multiple Rakhi combos with varying and delightful classifications and much more. Also, there will be ample of choices for customers looking up for kid's Rakhi containing superhero Rakhi with heart winning designs for little brother."

Along with an extensive Rakhi gift range, the portal will be delighting customers with -

Improvised Packaging for Safe Reach of Rakhi Gifts to the Receiver - One of the major concerns about the safe reach of Rakhi gifts to the receiver has been addressed with major improvements done in the packaging of gifting products. Sturdy boxes, premium quality packaging materials, adequate use of bubble wraps and industry defined hygiene standards are followed strictly to promise safe and secure gifts delivery to the receiver.

Safest Payment Gateways: The website provides buyer with the safe and efficient payment option available online, one can choose from the array of digital payment gateways available on the website

Offering Heavy Discount and Ease of Access - On this special occasion where the bond of love is celebrated, Incrediblegifts.in offers its customers with range of offers and discounts. One can avail offers by using discounts coupons like IGRAKHI15 to avail 15% discounts on all products. To provide ease of access, one can easily find products on Amazon.in where 5% additional coupon code is available on all Incredible Gifts and Rakhi offers

Efficient Delivery Network- To eradicate the troubles involved in sending Rakhi online or Rakhi gifts to brother, the efficient delivery network of the portal assures safe and timely delivery Rakhi and Rakhi gifts to India and across the globe.

About Incrediblegifts.in:

Incredible Gifts is an innovative and unique product selling portal that aspires to offer unique and high-quality gift products. Incredible Gifts is a brand of YV Ingenious Designs Pvt. Ltd. which caters to the gifting needs of people of all ages in India. incrediblegifts.in went online in 2013 and is the fastest growing unique gifting website in India. It powered the sale of unique kind of gifts and products online. We persist to power further on with our customer's support!

Incredible Gifts Punjabi Message Rakhi

Make your Raksha Bandhan very special with fancy and elegant rakhis. On the day of Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie their favourite rakhi around her brother's wrist. These fancy rakhis bring more happiness and fortune in the family. So, fabulous gifts are very important on this sacred occasion. They deliver your love, feelings, caring, appreciation, etc. Here, we have a plethora of rakhis in different designs and colours. In addition, there are also some unique and personalised rakhis for your beloved brother that surely allure your brother's heart. Therefore, Incrediblegifts.in offers a wooden Punjabi message brown rakhi in round shape which will make your brother's day special and memorable.

"Too good. Worth it!" - Swati Narang, Amazon India Buyer

https://www.amazon.in/Incredible-Gifts-India-Onkar-Round/dp/B07FP73VPY/

Incredible Gifts India Round Shaped Engraved Wooden Personalized Photo Rakhi

Due to the ongoing pandemic, it seems difficult to celebrate the Raksha Bandhan with your delightful brother. But don't be sad, give us a chance to serve you better and bring you a smile back. We offer a wide range of varieties of rakhis to make your brother's day special. We highly recommend you to send your brother our exquisite rakhi which is designed in round wooden shaped and can be engraved with his favourite photo on it. So, this year, strengthen your brother-sister bond by giving him a unique and engraved personalised photo rakhi.

"This rakhi made my day. I was not sure What I will get, but this is completely awesome." - Nirali, Amazon India Buyer

https://www.amazon.in/Round-Shaped-Engraved-Wooden-Personalized/dp/B073S8BH2W/

