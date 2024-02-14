Incture Continues to Further Expand Presence in Odisha

Opens Second Digital Product & Technology Center in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR, India, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Incture announces a significant milestone today as it inaugurates the new Product and Technology Center in Bhubaneswar, marking its second center in the city as part of its ongoing expansion of the digital, product, and technology engineering hub.

The new center is located at Fortune Tower, Bhubaneswar, with the capacity to accommodate 150 digital innovators. Incture continues to expand the Digital Engineering Hub of the East, focused on building the Cherrywork Suite of Digital Applications and intelligent platforms for global enterprise customers.

The event was inaugurated in the august presence of Shri Tusharkanti Behera, Minister of State Electronics & IT, Sports & Youth Services, Govt. Odisha; Shri Manoj Kumar Mishra, Principal Secretary, Electronics & IT, Govt. Odisha; Shri Manas Panda, Special Secretary, Electronics & IT Department, Govt. of Odisha; along with Mr. Sachin Verma, Founder & CEO, Incture, and his leadership team.

Speaking at the event, Incture's Founder & CEO, Mr. Sachin Verma, said, "Our new center, along with our existing center in STPI, Elite Tower, will contribute to building products and technology solutions on the cloud, for the world. We also applaud the team's immense ownership towards creating digital systems that aim at enhancing life around the planet. We are grateful for the support that we have been receiving from the Government and the people of Odisha, to make possible the largest Digital Product Engineering Hub in the East."

"Our second center in Bhubaneswar further enhances our commitment to providing the best facilities to our employees to ensure continued customer success. We are thankful to the Electronics & IT Department, IDCO and other Departments of the Government of Odisha, for their support and guidance. We would like to leverage this intelligent and innovative Digital Product & Technology Center to continue to unlock value for our rapidly expanding customer base," said Mr. Jyotirmaya Rath, Center Head, Incture Bhubaneswar.

