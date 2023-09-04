Incture hosted its inaugural Digital Innovation Day with Customers, SAP, and Industry Thought Leaders at its HQ in Bengaluru.

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Incture, a leading provider of enterprise digital applications and solutions, hosted its inaugural Digital Innovation Day at its HQ in Bengaluru on 30th August, 2023. The event brought together SAP, industry thought leaders, its customers, and technology practitioners, to share the latest paradigms, key trends and success stories of digital innovation and hyper automation in enterprises. Incture team showcased the customer success stories of its Cherrywork suite of digital applications. Powered by the robust SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) and services, these applications drive intelligent enterprise innovation and seamlessly integrate with both SAP and non-SAP systems, unlocking the next wave of business value. The event featured an impressive lineup of speakers from Viatris, Wipro Enterprises, and SAP who shared their invaluable insights and experiences on managing digital transformation in their enterprises working with Incture.

Sachin Verma, Founder & CEO of Incture, kicked off the event with an insightful opening keynote, highlighting the 10 Paradigms of Digital Applications & Hyper automation. "The 10 paradigms – Intelligent Work Management, Integrated Intelligence, Ux & Collaboration, Built for Change, Data Intelligence, Orchestration & Integration, Leverage the Enterprise Core, Document Intelligence, Security & Compliance and Generative AI provide a framework for enterprises to embrace digital transformation and unlock new opportunities for growth and success. This actionable framework has evolved from our 17 years of research and development of digital applications for SAP customers," said Sachin Verma.

The Fireside Chat session on Enabling Digital Innovation anchored by Ganga B., Vice President for Sales, CPGR, provided participants with a unique opportunity to engage in a candid conversation with the thought leaders. The session was highly interactive including a range of topics, from creating digital ecosystems through co-innovation to value creation with digital adoption in enterprises today.

Attendees also had the opportunity to participate in engaging sessions focusing on various aspects of digital innovation, including Industry 4.0 & Hyper automation, Enterprise Intelligence Framework, and Building Prototypes with the Incture Digital Innovation Garage. These sessions were led by Incture product and technology leaders - Dipankar Saha, Ravikiran Papthimar and Pratik Khandelwal.

The event culminated with a closing keynote from Archana Rao, Vice President, Key Accounts, India, who presented the Enterprise Digital Roadmap, outlining the path to digital success & innovation for enterprises with key learnings from Incture's customers.

About Incture:

Incture is a leading provider of digital applications, and digital solutions. Headquartered in Bengaluru India with offices in North America, Europe, Mexico City, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, Incture currently serves more than 80 customers globally. Incture helps organizations address business transformation challenges with Cherrywork® — a suite of intelligent digital applications delivering business value with agility, security and at scale to address complex requirements of enterprises, while keeping the digital core clean. Incture and Cherrywork mentioned are registered trademarks of Incture Technologies Private Limited.

For more information, visit : www.incture.com

Incture Technologies Private Limited

No 27/ B, Konappana Agrahara,

Begur Hobli, Electronic City

Bangalore KA 560100 IN

SOURCE Incture Technologies