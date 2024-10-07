Incture inaugurates its new Digital Product & Technology Center in Mysuru

MYSURU, India, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Incture is delighted to announce the inauguration of its new Digital Product & Technology Center in Mysuru today. This center will be focused on building next-generation products and intelligent platforms for global enterprise customers. We would be looking to ramp up and grow our young talent, providing them an immersive environment across a range of digital technologies.

The center, located in the Helix, Abbhi Tech Park at Belagola Industrial Area, will concentrate on developing the Cherrywork Suite of Digital Applications and Intelligent Platforms for global enterprise customers. By leveraging the vibrant tech talent pool of Mysuru, Incture aims to cultivate a dynamic environment fuelled by the latest digital innovations.

Distinguished guests at the inauguration included Sanjeev Gupta, CEO - KDEM, Mysuru, Sudheer K S, Cluster Head - KDEM, Mysuru, Anand Subramanian, Vice President, Theorems, Shashidhara Dongre, Global Head - L&T Technology Services, and, Ashok Katti, COO & President APAC - Sitero Solutions.

Sachin Verma, Founder & CEO, Incture, said, "Today, marks a significant milestone in Incture's journey as we inaugurate our third center in Karnataka and sixth center in India. This center will be a key enabler of our continued growth and expansion and will provide a world class working environment for our employees. We are grateful for the support of the Government of Karnataka for enabling our growth in the State."

Speaking at the event, Rajneesh Sharma, Center Head, Incture Mysuru & Bengaluru, added, "This center further enhances our commitment to providing the best facilities to our employees to ensure continued customer success. This innovative Digital Product & Technology Center will help us unlock value for our rapidly expanding customer base. We are thankful to the departments of the Government of Karnataka for their continued support and guidance."

Veera Reddy, Head of People and Culture, Incture, mentioned at the event, "The launch of the Mysuru center is a proud moment for us as it reflects our commitment to fostering a culture of growth and innovation. This new facility will provide our employees with the tools, resources, and environment needed to thrive in a digital-first world, enhancing both their professional development and our customer success."

Incture appreciates the guidance of the Government of Karnataka. The company is excited to contribute to their mission of creating a digitally empowered knowledge economy in the State. Incture looks forward to continued guidance and partnership in its growth journey.

About Incture

Incture is a leading provider of digital and AI solutions and products to SAP customers. Founded in 2006, we deliver digital and AI solutions on SAP BTP and hyperscale platforms to customers across North America, EMEA, and APJ. Developed jointly with end users, Cherrywork® is one of the largest suites of packaged applications and products powered by AI and digital technologies, delivering hyper-automation for future-ready enterprises.

