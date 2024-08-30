India Emerges as Fastest-growing Pro AV Market in APAC in 2024 IOTA Report

Riding on India's market growth, InfoComm India 2024 will showcase a wide range of transformative technology and solutions from 3 to 5 September.

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Pro AV market is projected to reach $325 billion in 2024, from $422 billion in 2029, with India leading the Asia Pacific region's growth, according to the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association (AVIXA) 2024 Industry Outlook and Trends Analysis (IOTA).

InfoComm India 2024 opens its doors at 9.10 AM on 3rd September at Jio World Convention Center (JWCC), Mumbai Business professionals can look forward to a wide range of innovative Pro AV and tech solutions to help drive their business success and be ready for a digital future.

Against this backdrop of robust growth, InfoComm India, the region's foremost professional audiovisual exhibition, will showcase the advanced technologies driving this rapid expansion that has propelled India to be the fastest-growing Pro AV market in APAC. The show will empower businesses and tech professionals to leverage Pro AV technologies and propel into the digital revolution era. InfoComm India 2024, the largest edition yet, kicks off from September 3-5 September at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC) in Mumbai and is open to all professionals seeking integrated experience solutions.

AVIXA CEO David Labuskes attributes the growth in Pro AV adoption within specific markets and regions to the forces and relationships between market demand for technology upgrades, supply, distribution networks, and systems integration. David, alongside InfoCommAsia Executive Director June Ko will illuminate audiences on India's current and future Pro AV landscape and opportunities during InfoComm India's opening session, 'Navigating New Horizons: Insights and Innovations Shaping India's Pro AV Landscape', on opening day at 10.30am.

The InfoComm India Summit offers a deep dive into the intersection of innovation and practical application across its 14 tracks, featuring 50 sessions, and over 90 speakers. Hot topics include mastering audiovisual communication, harnessing AI in Pro AV, and empowering sustainable cities.

In addition to the 32 first-time exhibitors (joining 250 exhibitors and brands) and 30+ new launches, several new exciting reveals include:

AVOCOR's global launch of its 'New S Series' displays for education

global launch of its 'New S Series' displays for education NEAT's showcase of its 2024 Red Dot Design Award-winning Neat Centre and Near Bar Generation 2

showcase of its 2024 Red Dot Design Award-winning Neat Centre and Near Bar Generation 2 INOGENI's introduction of its all-new Toggle Rooms for advanced video conferencing

introduction of its all-new Toggle Rooms for advanced video conferencing ZEEVEE INC. debuting their Zyper Management Platform.

debuting their Zyper Management Platform. AV MASTER TECHNOLOGY unveiling its latest 4x1 HDMI Switcher

unveiling its latest 4x1 HDMI Switcher DATAPATH to demonstrate Aertia's latest advancements with a mini replica of a control room

to demonstrate Aertia's latest advancements with a mini replica of a control room Taiwan's CYPRESS TECHNOLOGY will showcase its all-new AV over IP solution boasting flexible deployment and centralized management

Beyond technology and innovation, InfoComm India fosters engagement and connections within the Pro AV communities through various events ranging from AVIXA's 'Flashtracks', AV Marketer's Meetup, and Women's Council, to InfoComm India's networking breakfasts, next-gen photo booth, to the Multisensory Immersive Experience – an installation co-presented with MSS World + Studio Ocupus.

InfoComm India 2024 opens at 9.10am on September 3. Register and secure your show badge now.

For full program, visit InfoComm India.

