NEW DELHI, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KRBL Limited, the world's largest rice miller and Basmati rice exporter, announces the launch of a new range of Biryani Masalas that promises to elevate the experience of India's most loved & ordered dish "Biryani".

India Gate Foods Presents an Epicurean Delight: India Gate Classic Biryani Masalas in Three Regional Variants

Leveraging India Gate's stature and strong brand equity in Basmati, coupled with the well-established association of India Gate Classic with the quintessential Basmati dish, i.e., 'Biryani,' the brand is poised to unveil a captivating range known as "India Gate Classic Biryani Masalas." These Biryani Masalas encompass a savory gravy base complemented by a meticulously crafted spice seasoning mix. Ideal for dum cooking, this innovative collection promises to transport consumers to the authentic realms of Hyderabadi, Lucknowi, and Kolkata biryanis.

Key Highlights of India Gate Classic Biryani Masala Variants:

Hyderabadi Biryani Masala: Immerse your taste buds in the opulent and spicy flavors synonymous with the famed Hyderabadi biryani.





Lucknowi Biryani Masala: Indulge in the subtle and aromatic notes of the Lucknowi biryani, celebrated for its delicate spice blend.





Kolkata Biryani Masala: Experience the distinctive and tangy undertones characteristic of the Kolkata biryani, setting it apart from the rest.

This innovative addition to India Gate's repertoire promises to redefine the biryani-making experience, offering an authentic solution for home chefs to stir up the magic of regional biryanis effortlessly and savor it with their loved ones.

Mr. Ayush Gupta, Business Head (Domestic) of KRBL Limited , said, "It's a strategic approach in pursuit of expanding our Domestic Business Portfolio. Our deep knowledge of basmati rice puts us in a unique position to make biryani truly special for consumers. Introducing our Biryani Masala in the top three varieties isn't just about great flavors; it's a step aligned with our business goals, reflecting our commitment to evolving consumer preferences and fostering sustained growth in the domestic market."

Mr. Kunal Sharma, AVP Marketing and Head of Modern Trade & E-commerce at KRBL Limited, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "The India Gate Classic Biryani Masala is a testament to our commitment to delivering the true essence of Indian cuisine. With the introduction of three regional variants, we aim to celebrate the diverse and rich culinary heritage of our country."

India Gate Classic Biryani Masala will soon be available at leading modern trade stores and various online platforms. Elevate your culinary experience and embark on a Classic Biryani Experience with India Gate.

About KRBL Limited:

KRBL is the world's largest and only integrated manufacturer and exporter of Basmati rice. The Company is certified by FSSC 22000 issued by Eurofins, a globally recognized certification, confirming that the organization's food safety management system is in conformance with the scheme requirements. It also showcases how the Company has successfully maintained compliance with international standards, ensuring top-notch product quality and safety attributes.

KRBL has three state-of-the-art manufacturing units and four technologically advanced packing units strategically located across India. KRBL Limited is also India's first integrated rice company with an extensive supply chain presence and a rich 130-year history. With processing capacities of 195 MT per hour, KRBL Limited's portfolio includes 14 brands in Rice and a variety of healthy food products like Quinoa, Chia Seeds, Flax Seeds, Brown Rice, and a newly launched Low GI Rice.

The Company engages in seed production, touch cultivation, paddy procurement, storage, processing, and packaging, basmati rice branding and marketing. The Company enjoys a presence in both domestic and international markets, including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Kuwait, and Qatar, amongst others. For more information, log on to https://krblrice.com/.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2328705/KRBL_Limited_India_Gate.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2328704/KRBL_Limited_Logo.jpg