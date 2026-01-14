India-Germany partnership: Infineon and NIELIT collaborate to strengthen India's semiconductor ecosystem and talent pool

Infineon and the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) announced Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the first official visit of the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in India.

Cooperation will strengthen the semiconductor ecosystem with the commitment to skills and talent development in India.

AHMEDABAD, India and NEW DELHI , Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX) (OTCQX: IFNNY) and the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Ahmedabad. It was witnessed by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and German Chancellor H.E. Mr. Friedrich Merz. Jochen Hanebeck, CEO of Infineon, joined the German business delegation accompanying the Chancellor during his first official visit to India.

The MoU establishes a comprehensive framework for semiconductor skilling and workforce development in India. Under the partnership, Infineon will collaborate with NIELIT – an autonomous body under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) – to develop training programs in semiconductor assembly, test and packaging, including curriculum enrichment, expert seminars, "train the trainer" programmes, and equipment donation for hands-on practical training.

"India is one of the world's most dynamic economies, and its ambition to build a vibrant semiconductor ecosystem aligns perfectly with Infineon's expertise in power systems and IoT," says Jochen Hanebeck, CEO of Infineon. "Our partnership with NIELIT reflects our deep commitment to India – not just as a market, but as a strategic innovation and R&D hub. By investing in talent development and knowledge transfer, we are helping build the skilled workforce that will power India's semiconductor future and support the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047."

Prof. M.M. Tripathi, Director General of NIELIT, highlighted the advantages of the cooperation: "This partnership with Infineon represents a significant milestone for India's semiconductor ecosystem development. By combining NIELIT's nationwide training infrastructure with Infineon's global expertise in semiconductor manufacturing, we will create world-class skilling programmes that prepare our youth for careers in this critical sector. This collaboration directly supports India's goal of becoming self-reliant in semiconductors."

On the sidelines of the visit, Infineon hosted a two-day workshop titled "Semiconductors – A Key Enabler for Viksit Bharat 2047: From Vision to Reality" in collaboration with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in New Delhi from 12-13 January 2026. The workshop brought together global semiconductor experts, government officials and leaders to exchange knowledge on building a globally competitive semiconductor ecosystem in India.

During his address, Dr. M. M. Tripathi, Director General of NIELIT, highlighted the key partnership between NIELIT and Infineon to strengthen innovation and skill development in the semiconductor and embedded systems sectors. He emphasized the need for industry-aligned training, hands-on learning, and collaborative research to build a future-ready talent pool. The partnership, he noted, is a significant step towards supporting India's semiconductor ecosystem and advancing the vision of a self-reliant, technology-driven nation.

Infineon is deeply committed to India's growth as a global innovation hub and strategic market, with over 25 years of presence in the country. Through strategic investments, like the upcoming high-tech Bengaluru campus set to be completed by 2026, and partnerships with local startups and SMEs, Infineon is fostering localized innovation and empowering sectors such as e-mobility, IoT, and renewable energy. During the official visit of the German Chancellor, Prime Minister Modi welcomed the opening of Infineon's Global Capability Centre (GCC) in GIFT City, Gujarat in 2025. The GCC has since grown to over 150 employees and continues to expand.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The Company had around 57,000 employees worldwide (end of September 2025) and generated revenue of about €14.7 billion in the 2025 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

- Picture is available at AP –

Further information is available at www.infineon.com

About NIELIT

The National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT), an autonomous scientific society of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, has been a pioneer in skill development and digital empowerment.

With its extensive presence through 56 NIELIT centers, over 750 accredited institutions, and more than 9,000 facilitation centers, NIELIT has skilled and certified millions of students in emerging technologies within the E&ICT domain.

NIELIT has been conferred the status of "Deemed to be University" under the distinct category by the Ministry of Education having its main campus at Ropar (Punjab) and eleven constituent campuses located in Aizawl, Agartala, Aurangabad, Calicut, Gorakhpur, Imphal, Itanagar, Ajmer (Kekri), Kohima, Patna, and Srinagar, aims to revolutionize higher education in E&ICT domain using digital technologies.

NIELIT plays a pivotal role in strengthening India's semiconductor skilling ecosystem by creating industry-aligned, future-focused training pathways. With a strong emphasis on VLSI, embedded systems, and semiconductor design, NIELIT is equipping youth with advanced technical competencies required by the global semiconductor industry. Recently, NIELIT launched the NIELIT Digital University Platform, which aims to expand access to high-quality digital and emerging technology education across the country. NIELIT also has a state-of-the-art SMART Lab at NIELIT Calicut under the Chips to Startup (C2S) Programme, dedicated to hands-on training and capacity building in VLSI and embedded systems.

