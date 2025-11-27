India Global Forum Announces First-of-its-Kind $250 Million Fund to Take Indian Brands Global

The $250 million fund will support high-potential Indian brands to expand globally, leveraging Dubai's connectivity with India Global Forum's powerful ecosystem.

DUBAI, UAE and NEW DELHI, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- India Global Forum (IGF) today announced a first-of-its-kind $250 million fund dedicated to helping India's most ambitious consumer and industrial brands expand into global markets. Anchored by Ved Family Office and Ananta Capital, the fund was unveiled at IGF Middle East 2025: NXT Frontiers in Dubai in the presence of senior business leaders, policymakers and innovators shaping the future of the India–UAE corridor.

Abdulla Al Hashmi, COO Parks & Zones, DP World GCC and India Global Forum Chairman Manoj Ladwa

The new fund will combine growth capital, world-class logistics and market access, and IGF's powerful convening and networks. Through a dedicated Accelerator Programme, Indian companies will be supported to scale into key international markets across the Middle East, Africa, Europe and beyond.

Unveiling the initiative at the fifth edition of IGF's Dubai forum, Manoj Ladwa, Founder & Chairman, India Global Forum, said: "India is producing brands that are ready for the world, and Dubai is the natural launchpad for their global ambitions. Through this $250 million fund, we are unlocking a new era of opportunity, where Indian entrepreneurship meets world-class infrastructure, global capital and international demand."

The programme brings together IGF's unparalleled networks across business, government and innovation with Dubai's logistics ecosystem through DP World. Participating companies will gain access to tailored market-entry support as well as curated introductions to investors, partners and potential customers.

The fund and accelerator will focus on high-potential Indian companies across sectors including food & beverage, consumer brands, chemicals, automotive, advanced manufacturing and industrial products. IGF will work closely with partners to identify companies with strong brands, global scalability and a compelling value proposition for international markets.

Reflecting on the significance of this moment for India–UAE business ties, Nilesh Ved, Chairman, Ved Family Office and Apparel Group, commented: "The UAE has long been a bridge between India and global markets. As anchor investors in this fund, we see a tremendous opportunity to back the next generation of Indian brands that can go global from Dubai. This initiative will give founders the confidence, capability and connectivity they need to scale internationally."

Ashutosh Taparia, Founder & Managing Partner, Ananta Capital, added: "India is at an inflection point where homegrown brands are ready to compete and win globally. By anchoring this fund, we aim to provide patient, strategic capital and partner with entrepreneurs who are building durable, category-defining businesses."

Speaking at the launch, Abdulla Al Hashmi, COO Parks & Zones, DP World GCC, said: "We welcome initiatives that empower Indian businesses to scale globally through the UAE. With one of the most advanced trade ecosystems in the world, Indian businesses can use Dubai's connectivity to reach more than 3 billion consumers in fast-growing regional markets."

The Accelerator Programme marks a major step forward in strengthening the economic partnership between India and the UAE. It offers founders access to global infrastructure, world-class logistics, curated networks and strategic capital — all under one integrated platform designed to take Indian brands global.

IGF Middle East 2025: NXT Frontiers convened 90 senior leaders from government, global corporations, venture capital, advanced technology, academia and next-generation enterprises to explore how India's rapid digital and economic transformation can complement Gulf capital and innovation ecosystems to unlock growth across nine frontier themes: Capital, Deep Technology, Intelligence, Consumer Capital, Experience, Resilience, Healthspan, Ambition and Inclusion. Through roundtables, plenaries, fireside dialogues and curated networking, participants examined the opportunities and challenges reshaping the global economy amid geopolitical disruption and rapid digitalisation.

About India Global Forum

India Global Forum tells the story of contemporary India. The pace of change and growth India has set itself is an opportunity for the world. IGF is the gateway for businesses and nations to help seize that opportunity. To know more, click here

Social Media Handles & Hashtag to Follow

Twitter: @IGFUpdates & @manojladwa

LinkedIn: India Global Forum

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2833482/Fund_Announcement_IGF.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2566069/IGF_Logo.jpg