India Global Forum Returns to Mumbai for Third Edition as Global Markets Navigate Volatility and Geopolitical Fragmentation

MUMBAI, India, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a pivotal moment for global capital markets — shaped by tightening liquidity, shifting tariff regimes, and intensifying geopolitical fragmentation — India Global Forum's IGF Mumbai 2026: Catalysing Capital returns for its third edition in India's financial capital. The forum will bring together global investors, policymakers, and market leaders to examine how capital is being deployed, repriced, and anchored in a rapidly evolving economic order.

The invite-only two-day forum will convene the world's leading capital allocators, institutional investors, and financial policymakers to assess how India is positioning itself at the centre of this complex landscape — where long-term conviction is shaped as much by policy stability and institutional credibility as by market fundamentals.

Day One — Monday, 9 March

The forum opens at the National Stock Exchange, where participants will mark the opening bell before convening for IGF Dialogues on the rise of domestic capital as a stabilising force in Indian markets. As global capital cycles grow more volatile, Indian institutional investors, family offices, and homegrown funds are playing an increasingly decisive role in anchoring market resilience and shaping long-term allocation.

The opening day culminates in the IGF Leaders Dinner, featuring a special conversation with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who will engage global investors, business leaders, and policymakers on Maharashtra's economic trajectory, its role as India's financial gateway, and the broader policy environment driving India's growth story.

Day Two — Tuesday, 10 March

The second day opens with a headline fireside conversation between Manoj Ladwa, Chairman of India Global Forum, and Howard Morgan, Chairman of B Capital — widely recognised as one of the pioneers of modern venture capital. As the forum's most prominent international voice, Morgan will share perspectives on venture capital cycles, technology-led innovation, and the evolving relationship between capital, entrepreneurship, and long-term value creation.

Plenary discussions and structured dialogues will explore how India allocates capital, manages risk, and strengthens institutional depth in a fragmented global environment. Insights will feed into the IGF Mumbai 2030 Capital Outlook — examining how policy, technology, and capital markets could shape India's investment landscape through the end of the decade.

The forum will also feature a dedicated session, India's Gateway to Global Capital, examining the role of GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) as an emerging international financial hub. Sanjay Kaul, Group CEO and Managing Director of GIFT City, will share perspectives on how the platform is advancing India's integration with global financial systems.

International perspectives will be brought by prominent global financial leaders, including Andrew Holland (Nippon Asset Management), Nicholas Blank (Nardello & Co.), and Mary Overington (Australian Trade and Investment Commission).

"The global capital order is being rewritten in real time. Trade tensions, shifting tariff regimes, and intensifying strategic competition between major powers are fundamentally reshaping where capital moves, how risk is assessed, and which markets command long-term conviction.

The conversations at IGF Mumbai are rooted firmly in India's realities — its markets, institutions, and growth ambitions — but framed against this wider global volatility. India has a rare opportunity at this moment: not simply to attract capital, but to anchor it through credibility, scale, and policy consistency, and to position itself as a central player in the next chapter of global capital formation."

— Manoj Ladwa, Chairman, India Global Forum

Confirmed Speakers Include

Amit Chandra — Chairperson, Bain Capital Private Equity Vani Kola — Managing Director, Kalaari Capital Radhika Gupta — Managing Director & CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund Karthik Reddy — Co-founder and Managing Partner, Blume Ventures Manish Kejriwal — Founder and Managing Partner, Kedaara Capital Anirudh Damani — Director, Artha India Holdings Manisha Girotra — CEO, Moelis India Umang Papneja — CEO, Julius Baer India Dr. Soumya Kanti Ghosh — Group Chief Economic Adviser, State Bank of India Swarup Anand Mohanty — Vice Chairman & CEO, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Lakshmi Iyer — Group President – Investments & CEO, Bajaj Alternate Investment Management Shiv Sehgal — President and Head, Nuvama Capital Markets Nilesh Shah — Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Sanjay Nayar — Founder and Chairman, Sorin Advisors LLP Vineet Rai — Founder and Vice Chairman, Aavishkaar Group

