The Young Chef Olympiad-YCO, held by IIHM- International Hospitality Council brings together young chefs from 50 countries for a week-long competitive bonding over food YCO Founder Dr Suborno Bose says 'YCO belongs to India'. He will launch his path-breaking book on AI in hospitality and tourism at this 11th edition of YCO

KOLKATA, India, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most iconic and the largest congregation of student chefs from 50 countries will gather for a week, in different cities, to celebrate power of food to build bridges of solidarity and bring people and countries together. The 11th edition of the Young Chefs Olympiad, will be held under the aegis of the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) in partnership with the International Hospitality Council (IHC) London. The Young Chef Olympians- student chefs from 50 nations will undertake two rounds of culinary challenges, to attempt to win, the coveted YCO 2025 Golden Toque.

India is ready for the largest student chefs’ competition in the world

Speaking to journalists across India on a video conference before this global event, Dr. Suborno Bose, Chairman of International Hospitality Council (IHC) and Founder YCO, and Chairman IIHM said, "It's possibly the best we have seen, referring to the YCO. The world has been challenged, but this has not stopped countries from traveling. This year, we also had the Young Chef India competition, where chefs from all the management schools across the country participated. The participating chef, the winner of the Indian round, was selected from among 140 finalists across 10 cities." Dr. Bose further went on to say, "The YCO is a celebration of food and of young people coming together to spread the spirit of happiness and togetherness."

"We call our contestants Young Chef Olympians. One very important aspect of YCO this time is the theme of AI with a human touch. It is all about humanity and how it is bolstered by AI," he added.

Importantly Dr Bose flagged the importance of YCO beyond the competition. "YCO belongs to India. It's a great opportunity for us to showcase India. It's not just about IIHM or an Olympiad, it's about India, the country."

The competition rounds will start, at the IIHM campus kitchens, from Feb 3, in Goa, and from Feb 4 in Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The top 10 Young Chef Olympians' as per the scores of the two rounds, will compete in the Grand Finale of YCO 2025 in Kolkata on February 8, 2025. However there is also the plate trophy and the Dr Suborno Bose Culinary International Challenge prize up for grabs. Each trophy, in this global platform, is bound to embellish the careers of young chefs and validate their skills.

But each of the Young Chef Olympians, along with their mentors, the judges, and the YCO organising team and student volunteers will be- quite literally, on the same plate of friendship, as each of them will go home a winner, in the cause of cementing friendships and unity through food.

There will be another winner in this year's YCO. This winner will not compete but be the catalyst for phenomenal change in global hospitality education- AI.

The International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM), has adopted a comprehensive framework to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into global hospitality education. This initiative prioritizes inclusivity, human-centric values, and sustainability, reflecting the industry's evolving needs while preserving its essence.

A book by Dr Suborno Bose on the A to Z of AI in tourism and hospitality will be launched during the opening of the YCO in Goa. This is aptly called Harmonizing Human Touch and AI in Tourism and Hospitality.

"With YCO and AI Suborno Bose has changed the realm of hospitality education", said Padma Shri Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Principal Judge and Mentor for YCO 2025. He added, "Everything that's going to be featured, there is excitement in the air and every country is looking forward to winning. We will witness history being made. Good times are here and it's that time of the year when the culinary world looks forward to what YCO has to offer. May this be the biggest event in the culinary world. Let's put our best plate forward. YCO has a global footprint. It also has one of the finest panel of judges and there is so much creativity."

Intelligent hospitality, therefore will be a goal and a way of life of the Young Chef Olympians as they cook, compete, collaborate, but most importantly cement ties, in the largest grandstanding of culinary diplomacy in the world, achieved by young chefs. This impact will be felt beyond the kitchens in IIHM campuses, in the cities where two rounds of the Young Chefs' Olympiad will be held, culminating in the grand finale where the winner will be chosen.

YCO 2025 will also bring together the student chefs and chef mentors for the 'United World of Young Chefs.' This will be held alongside the main event. There will be World Cuisine display by the 10 participating countries at Bengaluru at the Karnataka Food festival organized by IIHM Bangalore in partnership with Venue Partner Brigade Hospitality on 3rd February 2025, while Hyderabad, Goa Delhi and Pune will host a mini-UWYC, which will present the National Dishes of participating countries in respective host cities to create awareness and break cultural barriers through the universal language of food.

The Jury is out

As in previous years Padma Shri Chef Sanjeev Kapoor is the Principal Judge and Mentor for YCO 2025 while Prof David Foskett OBE, the legendary hospitality educator and author is Chairman of the Jury. The judging panel includes internationally acclaimed celebrity chef judges including Chief Judge Chef John Wood, a Michelin Star Chef and Founder of KitchenCUT.

Prof David Foskett remarked to the participants, "To live is to Change, to grow is to change often." He said, "YCO is all about friendship, innovation and creativity. It's a great culture and it's a celebration of the best of humanity. It's also a celebration of our culture and heritage. The YCO demonstrates friendship. And hospitality at its very best. Food and culture come together. It also tells us who we are. The voice here was also about harmony and happiness. It's a celebration of youth. It engages our mind. It engages in our mental space. At the end of the day, the YCO is about simply being human. YCO is also the best cultural competition in the world for young people."

Mr Ron Scott, Principal Advisor of YCO announced his faith in the Grand Jury by saying. "Transparency and fairness is the basis of our judging. We wish to maintain a correct balance across all locations. We want all five teams speaking in one voice and we are confident in doing so because of the caliber of these international judges. They are highly respected and we are very fortunate to have them. YCO is also an event in the global stage, even from the tourism point of view, because this is also going to have a big impact on tourism."

Members of the public will also get an opportunity to participate. There will be an online voting opened to vote for the best dessert in round 1 of the main competition, and for the most popular national dish in the United World of Young Chefs competition.

When the chefs of 49 countries including India's very own, Aliakbar Rampurawala from Bengaluru, return from YCO; the fire of solidarity of the Young Chefs Olympiad movement will burn in hospitality college campuses and beyond in these countries, thus making the YCO, a truly global movement- curated and chiseled under the visionary leadership of Dr Suborno Bose, Chairman IIHM and Founder YCO.

