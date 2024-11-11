India IVF, one of India's First Tech-Enabled Fertility Platform, Secures $1.25 Million Investment from Tomorrow Capital

GURGAON, India, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- India IVF, a pioneering fertility provider founded by Dr. Richika Sahay and Dr. Somendra Shukla in 2014, has secured $1.25 million in pre-Series A funding from Tomorrow Capital, a $100 million venture capital fund dedicated to supporting early-stage, transformative consumer healthcare businesses. This investment represents India IVF's first external funding since its inception, following a decade of profitable operations across its five North Indian centers, which include clinics in Delhi NCR and Srinagar.

This new funding from Tomorrow Capital will drive India IVF's expansion across North India, enabling the company to bridge critical gaps in fertility care access. With the goal of making advanced fertility solutions accessible to underserved communities, India IVF has established India's first tech-enabled fertility platform, offering comprehensive, 360-degree fertility care through advanced technology and a dedicated team of experts. Tomorrow Capital's investment follows its recent support of VitusCare and IndiShreshtha, further reinforcing its commitment to specialized healthcare ventures.

Rahul Saha, Senior Principal at Tomorrow Capital, said, "India IVF has shown remarkable growth and a deep understanding of the unique fertility challenges faced by many Indian couples. With a tech-enabled, patient-focused approach, they deliver high-quality personalized care, addressing the often-emotional & stigma attached journey of the fertility treatment. Tomorrow Capital backs ventures that drive meaningful impact, and with India IVF, we're proud to enable access to essential fertility care across underserved regions in India. We believe their innovative approach will set new standards in India's fertility sector, and we are excited to support their mission to make fertility care more accessible across the country."

From its beginnings as a single-room clinic in Gurgaon, India IVF has grown into one of North India's leading fertility providers. The IVF market in India, valued at $793.27 million in 2020, is projected to reach $3.72 billion by 2030, with growth driven by rising infertility rates, increased adoption of IVF, and regulatory advancements such as the ART Act, which is establishing higher standards for clinic infrastructure. However, IVF remains under-penetrated in many regions, requiring patients from smaller towns to travel to major cities for treatment. India IVF is committed to meeting this need by making fertility services accessible across underserved areas.

Dr. Somendra Shukla, Co-Founder and CEO of India IVF, commented, "This partnership will empower us to expand our network and bring advanced fertility solutions to more communities. We look forward to making a positive impact on more families and growing India IVF into a trusted national brand."

Dr. Richika Sahay, Co-Founder and Medical Director, added, "Approximately 30 million couples in India suffer from infertility, yet only 10% receive proper treatment due to limited access to fertility care. Our mission is to leverage technology and innovation to deliver quality, affordable, and empathetic fertility care to everyone. With Tomorrow Capital's support, we are well-positioned to expand access to fertility care across North India."

With Tomorrow Capital's backing, India IVF is positioned to transform fertility care accessibility in India. By expanding its reach into underrepresented regions and harnessing technology to deliver patient-centered care, India IVF is set to redefine standards in the country's fertility landscape, supporting couples across North India on their paths to parenthood.

About Tomorrow Capital

Tomorrow Capital is a $100 million operating venture fund investing across consumer-focused sectors. With a focus on early-stage investments, Tomorrow Capital partners with entrepreneurs who have strong, differentiated models, aiming to build transformative, sustainable businesses. Leveraging sector expertise, Tomorrow Capital is dedicated to fostering India's next generation of iconic consumer brands.

About India IVF

Founded by Dr. Richika Sahay and Dr. Somendra Shukla as a bootstrapped single-room residential clinic in Gurgaon, India IVF has grown into a leading fertility provider in North India, with a presence across Noida, Ghaziabad, Delhi, Gurgaon, and Srinagar. Revolutionizing fertility treatment by introducing India's first tech-enabled fertility and IVF platform, India IVF delivers holistic, 360-degree, end-to-end fertility care. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology and a team of highly qualified medical professionals, the organization is democratizing fertility care and setting new benchmarks in making advanced reproductive services accessible to everyone.

Dr. Richika Sahay, an IVF specialist and gynecological laparoscopic surgeon with over 20 years of experience, has guided the clinic's clinical growth, developing specialized protocols for complex cases. She has worked with renowned institutions of India such as Fortis, Max, Sir Ganga Ram and AIIMS, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to India IVF.

Dr. Somendra Shukla, a pediatrician and neonatologist with over 20 years of experience, holds a certification in Healthcare Entrepreneurship from Harvard Business School. His entrepreneurial drive and medical expertise have helped grow India IVF from a single clinic into a recognized national brand, focused on delivering cutting-edge technology and care to regions where such services are scarce.

Focusing not only on IVF and clinical care, but India IVF also provides comprehensive support by offering emotional, social, financial, and psychological assistance through its team of psychologists, counselors, dietitians, yoga and meditation trainers, and financial institutions. India IVF is accredited by the Department of Health, Government of India, PCPNDT, ICMR, and NABH, ensuring the highest standards of care.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2553810/Founders_INDIAIVF_TC.jpg