India lays foundation of New Parliament

To be completed in 2022, the new building will comprise an area of 64,500 square metres to accommodate any future increase in the number of members for the two houses of Parliament.

The new Parliament building to be built as a triangular shaped structure will have modern amenities such as grand constitution hall, lounge for MPs, multiple committee rooms, library, dining areas and ample parking space.

The honorable Prime Minister stated at the ceremony that if the old Parliament House gave direction to post-independence India, the new building would become a witness to the making of a 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat'. If work was done to fulfill the needs of the country in the old Parliament House, then the aspirations of 21st century India will be fulfilled in the new building.

In September this year, Tata Projects Limited - one of India's leading engineering and construction companies - secured the contract to construct the new Parliament building. This new building will be built near the existing one as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project.

The existing Parliament building is a British-era structure whose foundation was laid in 1921 and completed in 1927. It was designed by Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker who were responsible for planning and construction of New Delhi – but this current structure was never intended or designed to be used as a parliament. Hence, it was decided to carry forth with the construction of the new parliament building.

About TATA Projects Limited

TATA Projects is one of the fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies in India. It has expertise in executing large and complex urban and industrial infrastructure projects.

TATA Projects operates through its four Strategic Business Groups (SBGs) namely Industrial Systems SBG, Core Infra SBG, Urban Infra SBG, and Services SBG.

The company provides turnkey end-to-end solutions to set up power generation plants, power transmission & distribution systems, fully integrated rail & metro systems, commercial buildings & airports, chemical process plants, water and waste water management solutions, complete mining and metal purification systems.

The company is driven to deliver projects on-time, using world-class project management techniques and has uncompromising standards for safety and sustainability.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1373105/TATA_Projects_New_Parliament_Building.jpg

SOURCE TATA Projects Limited