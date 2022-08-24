India's Organic Products Industry supported by more than 10 million organic farmers is set to witness a steep demand in the next few years

NOIDA, India, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOFACH INDIA is one of the only platforms for the organic industry stakeholders in the region to understand the demand supply gap and explore opportunities in the sector. NuernbergMesse India & APEDA are all set to welcome the industry to one of India's most focused events for Organic, Natural Products & Millets scheduled from 1-3 September 2022 at the India Expo Mart (IEML), Greater Noida, India.

NuernbergMesse Logo

Visitors can look forward to an impressive display of products and solutions from the organic, natural & millets industry. The event will also offer a knowledge platform for dialogue & networking.

Sonia Prashar, Managing Director and Chairperson of the Board, NuernbergMesse India said, "World is gradually shifting towards organic lifestyle. BIOFACH INDIA has established itself as the most important platform in the sector. This year we are excited to announce 'MILLETS INDIA' - the premier edition of the event, which will help organisations showcase this 'SuperFood' to a global audience. The platform allows the entire industry to network, exchange information and ideas, fosters dialogue and business."

Further information can be found on BIOFACH INDIA website – www.biofach-india.com

About NuernbergMesse India

NuernbergMesse is one of the 15 largest trade fair companies in the world. It's portfolio covers around 120 national and international trade fairs and congresses at the Nuernberg location and worldwide.

For further information, please contact:

EXHIBITION

Ravi Verma

Assistant Director - Projects

E: [email protected]

T: +91-11-47168844

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1862080/BI_NEI_MI.jpg

SOURCE NuernbergMesse India Private Limited