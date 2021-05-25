India's Premiere Technical Training institution Nettur Technical Training Foundation, (NTTF) Opens Training Centre in Trichy

BANGALORE, India, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NTTF, a well-known brand in the Vocational Education field serving the society for the last 61+ years, is now opening a Technical Training Centre in Alundur at the premises of M/s J R Polytechnic, situated in Trichy. Trichy Training Centre(TyTC) NTTF Technical Training Centre, (J R Polytechnic College Campus) Soorakudipatti, Trichy-Viralimalai Road, Trichy.

Trichy being the hub of reputed schools and colleges, NTTF has strategically located its new campus of vocational training for the benefit of young learners to make them employable. The Centre will have state of the art, Infrastruture with CNC machine, 3D printing (Stratasys), Industrial Robots (Fanuc), etc., to provide best in class training to students.

NTTF would be soon commencing its most popular and Internationally accredited Three Year Diploma Program in "Mechatronics Engineering & Smart Factory" at this new Centre for Class 10 and Class 12 students. The state-of-the-art Training facility would be installed by NTTF to run the industry recognised Mechatronics course. The students would also be getting additional certificates every year upon successful completion of the assessment conducted by NSDC/ SSC as per NSQF standards. Additionally, NTTF Diploma students may also pursue concurrent International Diploma program and on successful completion of the assessment they will get an additional International Diploma by NOCN, UK, which will open up doors for pursuing higher education overseas.

As more businesses advance their technologies and turn to sophisticated intelligent systems and robotics, Mechatronics Engineering will continue to grow in demand. At the intersection of mechanics, electronics, and computing, mechatronics specialists create simpler, smarter systems. The multidisciplinary skills and knowledge gained in mechatronics engineering technology will give the students the solid base to solve complex engineering problems especially in the Industrial automation field.

The institution has an enviable track record of industry placement of its technicians and engineers with attractive salaries, both in India and abroad.

ITI qualified students would be enrolled under lateral entry scheme to complete the Diploma program in just two years.

About NTTF

NTTF - an educational foundation established in the year 1959 - is the living symbol of Indo-Swiss co-operation; aimed at promoting purposeful Technical Education for the youth of India. NTTF assists industries, through its special collaborative initiative for producing quality skilled manpower, by establishing training Centre in partnership with industry associations. NTTF is an IMS Certified Training Institute ("ISO 9001, ISO 14001 & BS OHSAS 18001").

NTTF today operates in more than 60 locations pan India and employs 800+ faculty members and has delivered core training programs for over 55,000 students who are readily employable and well qualified trainees. All the courses and related curriculum are Industry-focused and updated based on the advice by a council of eminent personalities representing Academics and industry.

NTTF has a state-of-the-art infrastructure for training. Besides the conventional and the latest CNC Machines, NTTF has an expertise in setting up "Centre of Excellence in Automation" and also the "Centre of Excellence in industry4.O, Industrial IOT, Additive Manufacturing/ 3D Printing".

NTTF prepares the final year students - to face interviews, learn industry etiquette, gain self-confidence and makes them the true citizen of India through holistic training methodologies. For more than 61 years, NTTF has transformed the lives of many youth into industry leaders, entrepreneurs. NTTF provides its students a deeply transformative experience - intellectually, socially and personally, that will prepare them for a life of citizenship and leadership. NTTF training is designed to make the youth "Future Ready". It offers benefits like Career & job readiness, Deep technical knowledge/ Professional skills, Design thinking & Problem solving skills, Hands-on skill-oriented training and supports overall personality development.

All the Programmes at NTTF are job-oriented. Every year the students are placed directly at reputed industries through the campus selections hosted by NTTF. All these programs are delivered with 65% practical training and 35% classroom training.

NTTF Brand name is very popular in the industries especially in the Manufacturing, Automation, Electronics, Mechatronics, Information Technology and Computer Engineering sectors. Trainees are exposed to the latest emerging technology Skills such as Industry 4.0, courses, #RPA, iOT, ML, AI and many more, in association with M/s BOSCH, CISCO, Intel, SIEMENS, FANUC, AWS Educate, UiPath, etc.

Interested students with Class 10/ Class 12/ ITI qualification can apply online at www.nttftrg.com for the Three-Year Diploma in Mechatronics & Smart Factory" program.

Trichy Training Centre(TyTC) NTTF Technical Training Centre, (J R Polytechnic College Campus) Soorakudipatti, Trichy-Viralimalai Road, Nagamangalam Post Alundur, Tiruchi-620 012. Toll Free: 1800 103 6883

Media Contact:

Ramanathan.S, CIO, NTTF

[email protected]



SOURCE Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF)