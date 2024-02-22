India Warehousing Roadshow sets the Stage for Industry Innovation and Collaboration

~ The recently held roadshow paved the way for the global event on warehousing, material handling, logistics & supply chain ~

~ The 13th edition of The India Warehousing Show (IWS) is set to take place from 11th - 13th July at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi ~

NEW DELHI, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 1st Roadshow of the India Warehousing Show recently held at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, marked a significant milestone in the journey towards industry excellence and innovation. Bringing together key stakeholders, thought leaders, and experts from the warehousing, material handling, logistics, and supply chain sectors, the roadshow (organized by RX India, part of RX Global) served as a dynamic platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and exploring the latest trends and technologies shaping the industry.

Key takeaways from the roadshow:

End to End AI Integration

Future Readiness with Make in India Solutions

Solutions Bringing the Entire Ecosystem Under One Roof

Conferences Addressing Compliance and Regulations

Streamlining Operations for Land and Air

Cultivating a Future-Ready Generation through Curriculum and University Tie-Ups

Attendees had the opportunity to engage in insightful discussions, participate in interactive workshops, and gain valuable insights into emerging best practices and solutions driving efficiency and sustainability in warehousing operations. With a focus on fostering collaboration and driving transformative change, the roadshow set the stage for industry leaders to chart new pathways towards future success.

Following the success of the roadshow, the 13th edition of The India Warehousing Show (IWS) is set to take place from 11th - 13th July 2024 at a newer and grander location - Yashobhoomi, India International Convention & Expo Centre (IICC), Dwarka, New Delhi. As one of the premier events in the warehousing, material handling, logistics, and supply chain industry, IWS continues to provide a comprehensive platform for showcasing cutting-edge technologies, fostering industry connections, and driving business growth.

With rapidly evolving market dynamics, IWS presents a holistic platform for the industry to discuss topics that play a key role in shaping the future of the sector. Participants can explore modern technological advancements, network with fellow leaders from diverse backgrounds, and gain insights into the diverse facets of the logistics, warehousing, and supply chain industry through a lineup of workshops, webinars, conferences, and live product demos from over 350 exhibitors.

The state-of-the-art venue, Yashobhoomi, India International Convention & Expo Centre (IICC), Dwarka, New Delhi, promises a transformative experience for exhibitors, attendees, and industry enthusiasts alike. With cutting-edge facilities, strategic location, and ample space for extensive showcases, Yashobhoomi offers an ideal environment for industry professionals to connect, collaborate, and drive innovation.

Sincerest appreciation to the esteemed Think Tank members from Cushman & Wakefield, KFC, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd, Deloitte, Subway, Nido, Big Basket, Pladis Global, Honda, Bikanerwala, Mankind Pharma, Warehousing Association of India (WAI), and Air Cargo, as well as to all attendees and industry partners for their invaluable contributions to the success of the India Warehousing Roadshow.

Visit www.indiawarehousingshow.com to register your interest for participation.

About RX India:

RX India is part of RX (www.rxglobal.com). RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at approximately 400 events in 22 countries across 42 industry sectors.

Headquartered in Gurgaon, RX India leads a diverse portfolio of ten B2B events across India, offering a blend of face-to-face and digital solutions for sectors like transport, logistics, packaging, manufacturing, retail, gifts, and leisure. RX's market-leading events, including MAPIC India, MAPIC India Shopping Centre Summit & Awards, AMTEX, India Big 7, Fastener Fair, IndiaCorr Expo, India Warehousing Show, PackPlus Delhi, India Warehousing & Logistics Show, and PackPlus South, cater to both domestic and global customers.

About RELX:

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 35,000 people over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

*Note: Current market capitalisation can be found at http://www.relx.com/investors

For further information, please contact:

For show information: Varun Sharma - [email protected]

For PR and marketing: Shalini Rana - [email protected]