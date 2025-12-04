IndiaFirst Life Enters Strategic Corporate Agency Tie-Up with Dombivli Nagari Sahakari Bank

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Ltd. (IndiaFirst Life) has become the Bancassurance partner of Dombivli Nagari Sahakari Bank Ltd. (DNS Bank), one of Maharashtra's leading multi-state, scheduled co-operative banks. IndiaFirst Life will offer its comprehensive range of life insurance solutions, including term, savings, and retirement plans, to customers of DNS Bank.

Through this third major tie-up in the life insurance segment, DNS Bank aims to provide accessible and affordable life insurance solutions to its customers, reinforcing both organisations' commitment to customer-centricity and financial inclusion.

Varun Gupta, Chief Distribution Officer – Bancassurance, IndiaFirst Life, said, "DNS Bank has established itself as a reliable cooperative bank with a strong presence across Maharashtra. This collaboration further strengthens our multi-channel distribution outreach and deepens our penetration across the state. Our collective focus is on delivering simple, transparent, and value-driven insurance solutions that help families maintain their financial well-being and build a secure future."

Emphasising the importance of strengthening #CustomerFirst offerings Milind Arolkar, Director, DNS Bank, said, "This collaboration reiterates our commitment to provide comprehensive financial solutions under one roof. With this tie-up, our customers will benefit from a trusted and diversified portfolio of life insurance products that suit their evolving financial needs."

Expressing confidence in the partnership, Yogesh Valunjkar, Director, DNS Bank, said, "IndiaFirst Life brings a strong product suite and service excellence. This partnership will enhance our ability to safeguard our customers' future and support them with reliable protection plans. We look forward to a long and fruitful association."

IndiaFirst Life will leverage DNS Bank's strong regional presence and brand loyalty among customers to extend financial security and resilience across communities. The tie-up underscores IndiaFirst Life's endeavour to fulfil the vision of 'Insurance for All by 2047'.

About IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Ltd: Headquartered in Mumbai, IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited (IndiaFirst Life), with a paid-up share capital of INR 754 crores, is one of the country's youngest life insurance companies. Its current shareholders include Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, and Carmel Point Investments India Private Limited, which hold 65%, 09%, and 26% stakes in the company. Carmel Point Investments India Pvt Ltd. is incorporated by Carmel Point Investment Ltd, a body corporate incorporated under the laws of Mauritius and owned by private equity funds managed by Warburg Pincus LLC, New York, United States. The company's key differentiator is its simple, easy-to-understand products that are fairly priced and efficiently serviced. For details, please visit https://www.indiafirstlife.com/

About Dombivli Nagari Sahakari Bank Ltd. (DNS Bank): Founded in 1970, Dombivli Nagari Sahakari Bank Ltd is a leading multi-state scheduled co-operative bank known for trust, transparency, and customer-centric banking. With a strong and expanding branch network of 69 branches across Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, the Bank offers modern digital services and a wide range of retail, MSME, and cooperative banking solutions. Dombivli Bank continues to drive inclusive growth and deliver reliable, technology-enabled financial services. Bank has built a strong reputation for trust and financial discipline, achieving 0.00% Net NPA in FY 2024-25 and maintaining a business mix of over ₹6,300 crores.