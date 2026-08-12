IndiaFirst Life launches GOLD Term Plan, Where Protection Goes Beyond Life Cover

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited (IndiaFirst Life), today announced the launch of the IndiaFirst Life GOLD Term Plan, a holistic protection solution that brings together life cover, wellness benefits, and family-focused features in a single offering.

As awareness of financial protection continues to increase, term insurance penetration in India remains relatively low, highlighting a significant opportunity to strengthen financial security for more families. At the same time, customers are increasingly looking beyond basic life cover and seeking solutions that offer greater flexibility, wellness support and long-term value. The IndiaFirst Life GOLD Term Plan has been designed to address these evolving expectations while making protection more relevant across different stages of life.

Commenting on the launch, Varun Gupta, Chief Distribution Officer – Bancassurance, IndiaFirst Life, said, "Protection should not be limited to a financial payout when something goes wrong. It should evolve with customers and create value throughout their journey. The IndiaFirst Life GOLD Term Plan reflects this thinking by combining protection, wellness and flexibility in a single offering. At its heart is a simple belief—do right by the customer, stay true to their needs, and deliver value consistently."

Sumeet Sahni, Chief Distribution Officer – Agency & Alliances, IndiaFirst Life, said, "Awareness around the importance of financial protection has grown significantly, yet term insurance adoption remains lower than it should be. Customers increasingly expect solutions that go beyond basic life cover and offer greater flexibility and tangible value. The IndiaFirst Life GOLD Term Plan addresses this need by combining protection, wellness and family-focused benefits, helping customers secure their future and navigate life's responsibilities with greater confidence."

The IndiaFirst Life GOLD Term Plan is designed for individuals and families seeking protection that goes beyond traditional life cover. By combining financial security, wellness support and family-focused benefits, the plan offers a more holistic approach to protection. The launch further strengthens IndiaFirst Life's portfolio of customer-centric solutions that help customers navigate life's responsibilities while securing their future and creating long-term value.

About IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited

Headquartered in Mumbai, IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited (IndiaFirst Life), with a paid-up share capital of INR 754 crores, is one of the country's youngest life insurance companies. Its current shareholders include Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, and Carmel Point Investments India Private Limited, which hold 65%, 09%, and 26% stakes in the company. Carmel Point Investments India Pvt Ltd. is incorporated by Carmel Point Investment Ltd, a body corporate incorporated under the laws of Mauritius and owned by private equity funds managed by Warburg Pincus LLC, New York, United States. The company's key differentiator is its simple, easy-to-understand products that are fairly priced and efficiently serviced. For details, please visit https://www.indiafirstlife.com/.