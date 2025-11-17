IndiaFirst Life Redefines Life Insurance with “Zimmedariyaan Humse Baantiye, Halka Lagega”

Conceptualized by The Womb, the new campaign shifts the focus from Delayed Gratification to Instant Relief

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited (IndiaFirst Life), today unveiled a new brand campaign that reimagines the role of life insurance — transforming it from a reminder of responsibilities into a relief from them. Conceptualised by The Womb, the new campaign challenges the conventional view of life insurance as a product of delayed gratification and repositions it as an experience that delivers immediate peace of mind by lifting the 'bojh' - the weight of responsibilities. This sentiment is beautifully weaved into the new brand promise; "Zimmedariyaan Humse Baantiye, Halka Lagega".

Subhankar Sengupta, Chief Marketing Officer, IndiaFirst Life, said, "As a brand, we wanted to move beyond functional narratives of protection and planning, our conversations with customers showed us that they already feel the weight of responsibilities. What they long for is relief. With this campaign, we shift the narrative from 'reminding you to be responsible' to 'helping you feel unburdened' – from 'Do This' to 'Feel This.' It's a more empathetic, human approach to life insurance that resonates deeply in today's world."

Reflecting modern life realities of nuclear families, growing financial pressures, and uncertainty, the campaign underlines how life insurance offers instant emotional assurance unlike any other asset class.

Heval Patel, Chief Operating Officer, The Womb, said,"In our multiple conversations with customers and key stakeholders, we reached a certain 'inevitability of strategy'. We understood that people are already aware of their duties — providing for their children's education, retirement, or financial security for family. What they truly seek is the assurance of being covered and the emotional lightness that follows. The campaign translates this into a liberating narrative that captures the pivotal moment of signing up for life insurance when the protagonist finally feels the weight lift off his shoulders, instantly."

By owning the space of immediate relief from responsibilities, IndiaFirst Life builds a distinct, emotionally resonant positioning that appeals to consumers seeking reassurance, not reminders. The campaign will be released across television, digital, and OOH platforms.

