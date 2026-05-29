Indian buyers remain Dubai's largest international investor group as Meraki Developers launches India initiative

The initiative brings direct conversations around Dubai's evolving property market to five Indian cities amid rising investor appetite

MUMBAI, India, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian investors continue to reinforce their position as Dubai's largest international real estate buyer group, accounting for an estimated 20–22 per cent of all foreign property purchases in the emirate, according to Anarock Group. Backed by record real estate transactions of AED 917 billion (approximately INR 2,400 crores) in 2025, according to the Dubai Land Department, Dubai continues to attract Indian buyers seeking long term wealth creation, global connectivity, and lifestyle-led ownership opportunities.

Meraki Developers: Nirvana Residence

Building on this sustained demand, Meraki Developers, a vertically integrated developer and contractor with over two decades of experience in the market and over 110 projects delivered, is launching a strategic multi-city India outreach initiative across Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Karnal, Surat, and Ahmedabad, reflecting growing appetite among Indian investors for Dubai real estate and building on its reputation for quality and deliverability. The initiative will be followed by a second phase, extending the conversation to additional key Indian cities. The roadshow will create direct conversations around the factors continuing to drive demand in Dubai, including market resilience, global connectivity, ease of access, and proximity to India, and Dubai's emergence as a preferred destination for long term investment.

"Indian buyers' interest in Dubai real estate continues to evolve alongside the maturity of the market," said Ajay Rajendran, Founder and Chairman of Meraki Developers. "Investors are becoming increasingly intentional about where they deploy capital globally, with greater focus on market resilience, long-term opportunity, and quality of life. Dubai's proximity to India, strong fundamentals, and position among the world's top-performing real estate markets continue to make it a compelling choice."

Rajendran added: "We're seeing particularly strong traction from entrepreneurial communities and business families across regions such as Punjab and Gujarat, where overseas real estate is increasingly being viewed as a strategic long term portfolio decision rather than a purely transactional investment."

As Dubai continues to attract global capital and long-term residents alike, Meraki Developers aims to play an active role in connecting Indian investors with the city's next chapter of growth.

About Meraki Developers

Meraki Developers is a Dubai-based real estate company known for delivering high quality projects with precision and integrity. With in-house expertise across engineering and contracting, Meraki ensures seamless execution from concept to completion. Having completed over 110 projects as a group – including residential towers, luxury villas, and commercial developments – Meraki is reimagining urban living through thoughtful design, sustainability, and lifestyle-focused amenities. The company is committed to building vibrant communities that promote well-being and elevate everyday life. Looking ahead to 2030, Meraki aims to join Dubai's top ten developers by consistently delivering high quality living experiences for its customers that inspire trust and bring joy to the residents of its communities.

For more information, visit https://www.merakidevelopers.com/ or follow them on Instagram.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2989482/Meraki_Nirvana_Residence.jpg