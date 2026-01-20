Indian Cricketer Ishan Kishan Interacts with Intellipaat (IST) Students on Technology, Discipline and Success

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In an inspiring and knowledge-driven interaction, Indian international cricketer Ishan Kishan recently engaged with students of Intellipaat School of Technology (IST), sharing valuable insights on the importance of technology, discipline, and continuous learning in achieving success in today's competitive world.

The interactive session was organized with the objective of exposing students to real-world perspectives from high-performing professionals and highlighting how technology plays a critical role not only in careers like engineering and IT, but also in modern sports. Ishan Kishan, known for his aggressive batting style and consistent performances for India, spoke candidly about his personal journey, challenges, and the habits that helped him succeed at the highest level.

Students actively participated in the session, asking questions about handling pressure, dealing with failure, and maintaining consistency. Kishan advised them to embrace setbacks as learning opportunities and stressed the importance of mental resilience and adaptability—skills that are equally important in both sports and professional careers.

Speaking on the experience, Manoj Kumar, Vice President - Intellipaat, said,

"At Intellipaat School of Technology, we believe meaningful learning happens when students step beyond textbooks and classrooms. Interacting with accomplished icons like Ishan Kishan allows students to absorb life-worthy lessons—discipline, perseverance, focus, and handling pressure that are essential for long-term success in any profession"

For many students, the experience reinforced the parallels between elite sportsmanship and professional excellence where sustained effort, mental strength, and continuous improvement define success.

The visit further reflects IST's philosophy of nurturing well-rounded professionals, combining academic rigour with experiential learning, leadership exposure, and real-world inspiration. Through such initiatives, IST continues to empower students to think big, perform consistently, and strive for excellence both within and beyond the classroom.

About Intellipaat School of Technology

Intellipaat School of Technology (IST) is an industry knowledge partner that works with UGC-recognized universities to design and deliver industry-integrated engineering curricula. With an application-first approach, IST brings hands-on projects, modern tools, and ongoing industry engagement to build practical skills and improve career outcomes—especially in AI and emerging technologies. Learn more: https://intellipaat.com/ist/

