Indian Edtech Firm Simplilearn Dominates International Markets; More Than 60% of Revenue Contributed by Markets Overseas

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian edtech firm Simplilearn , a leading digital skills training provider and the world's number one online digital skills Bootcamp, today announced that since the pandemic started, more than 60 percent of the company's revenue was contributed by international markets. In addition to its primary markets of India and the USA, the company witnessed strong demand from South Africa, UK, Saudi Arabia and Australia. With over 70,000 learners learning live at any given time from across more than 150 countries, this year the platform's active learner base more than doubled the average of 30,000 learners per day at the beginning of the year. This year, Simplilearn partnered with some of the world's leading universities like Purdue, Caltech, MIT and the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, to offer learners an internationally acclaimed program curriculum, further strengthening its position in the global learning landscape.

Simplilearn began its journey in 2010 by introducing the concept of upskilling and reskilling programs to help professionals accelerate their career paths. Perfected over the years, the programs offered by Simplilearn are designed using the highly effective bootcamp model, offering the right mix of online classes and expert instructor-led live classrooms. With leading practitioners and current experts in the field teaching the programs, the bootcamp approach to training not only focuses on offering a real classroom experience to its learners but also provides the opportunity to get job-ready training through hands-on labs in the skills and tools that are in top demand today. All this is made possible through Simplilearn's AI powered learning platform, 'EngageX', that successfully delivers high engagement rates and a unique learning experience to the learners.

Krishna Kumar, Founder & CEO of Simplilearn, said, "Looking back a couple of years, skilling as a concept was focused more at an organizational level. Fast forwarding to today, upskilling and reskilling has become a global phenomenon with enterprises stepping up spends in L&D programs, especially focused towards digital skilling. At the same time, individual learners are acknowledging the need to upgrade their work profiles in line with industry and employer requirements. This in turn has resulted in an increase in demand for boot camp programs in digital economy technologies. At Simplilearn, all programs are designed according to the hands-on learning model and this has garnered interest from learners across industries and the globe. In fact, the pandemic catalyzed this further, and we recorded more than 50,000 corporate learner signups from across 12 countries."

He further added, "With a large part of the team based in India and a growing global learner base, Simplilearn's unique blended learning model has been one of the driving factors that has led to the company's profitable growth over the years. We are happy that Simplilearn is today one of the fastest growing and profitable Indian ed-tech companies serving a global audience."

Simplilearn conducts more than 1,000 live classes, with learners spending more than 500,000 hours every month on the platform. This program offered by Simplilearn gives learners the opportunity to upskill and get certified in popular domains such as Big Data, Data Science and Business Intelligence, AI & Machine Learning, Digital Marketing, Cyber Security, Software Development, and Project Management. The program offers sessions with subject matter experts and industry-certified Capstone projects. On completion of the program, learners receive a certificate of completion from Simplilearn and related partner companies and universities.

About Simplilearn

Simplilearn is the world's #1 online Bootcamp for digital skills training, focused on helping people acquire the skills they need to thrive in the digital economy. Simplilearn provides outcome-based online training across technologies and applications in Data Science, AI and Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing, DevOps, Project Management, and other critical digital disciplines. Through individual courses, comprehensive certification programs, and partnerships with world-renowned universities, Simplilearn provides millions of professionals and thousands of corporate training organizations with the work-ready skills they need to excel in their careers. Based in San Francisco, CA, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn has helped more than 1,000,000 professionals and 2,000 companies across 150 countries to get trained, acquire certifications, and reach their business and career goals. With over 1,000 live classes each month, real-world projects, and more, professionals learn by doing at Simplilearn. Ongoing industry recognition for the company includes the 2020 Aegis Graham Bell Award for Innovation in EdTech, 2020 Stevie® Gold Award for Customer Service Success, and recognition by the prestigious Training Industry Inc. as one of the Top IT Training Companies for 2020. For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com

