Indian Lotto247 player from Bengaluru becomes an instant multi-millionaire and wins ₹3.8 Crores in online American lottery

68-year-old Lingaraju D from Bengaluru, India, won ₹3.8 crores (approximately US $514,000) in June, 2020. The retired health inspector was overwhelmed with emotion when he checked the results hours after the draw and realised he had become an instant Crorepati.

"I was late to check the results, but soon as I got the results from Lotto247, I was shocked," said Lingaraju. "For a moment I could not believe it, but after a while, I knew that it was a big win for me. After that, I was happy; there were no words to describe my excitement."

His plan for his windfall is to buy a new house, clear his daughters' debts and give money to his relatives who desperately need it.

"I have three daughters; all of them are working, and they have all taken out home loans, so I will try and clear up their debts. I will also help some relatives who badly need money," he said. "For our future, me and my wife, I will keep some money aside."

The winning numbers for the June 5th draw were 1 – 5 – 9 – 10 – 22 (23). If Lingaraju had matched the Mega ball 23, in addition to the five (5) numbers, he would have won US $351 million.

Lingaraju loves playing the lottery on Lotto247 because he says it is user-friendly and affordable. The US Powerball and Mega Millions lotteries are his favourite games.

Paul Robinson, a representative for Lotto247 said, "We are extremely excited to have this massive winner on our website, Lotto247.com is the home of millionaires. Yet again, we have created another instant multi-millionaire."

About Lotto247

Lotto247.com was launched in 2004 and is one of the longest-running licensed online lottery betting sites. Players from India and around the world can partake in record-breaking international jackpots online, including the US Powerball, Mega Millions and more. Since its inception, Lotto247 has paid out over US $17,800,000 in lottery prizes to players across the globe.

