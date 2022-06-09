Indian Plant-based Market Expected to Reach a Valuation of US$ 450 Million in the next 5 years; Future Market Insights, Inc. Research Report

Future Market Insights (FMI) in collaboration with Plant Based Food Industry Association (PBFIA) launched a market report on the Global and Indian Plant based Industry at the Inter Food Tech Conclave.

NEWARK, Del., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI) in collaboration with Plant Based Food Industry Association (PBFIA) launched a market report 'Growth opportunities and winning imperatives in the Global and Indian Plant based Industry' at the Inter Food Tech Conclave, held at Bombay Exhibition Center, Mumbai.

Considering the Indian outlook of the plant-based industry, India seems to be in early stages for plant-based meat substitutes, however, the market is opening up with significant opportunities for growth led by new product launches by homegrown companies. According to Future Market Insights market report "The Plant Based Revolution: Growth Opportunities and Winning Strategies in the Global and Indian Plant based food market", the Indian plant based market is likely to reach US$ 400-450 Million in the next 5 years. India is a leading producer of crops rich in protein and well positioned to supply both the national and international plant-based foods sector.

The event was tossed with an exclusive panel discussion Chaired by Mr. Sanjay Sethi, Executive Director, Plant Based Foods Industry Association and few of the industry leaders like; Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner, Future Market Insights; Ms. Palak Mehta, Founder & CEO, Vegan First; Mr. Ajith Dharan, Head of Consumer Foods South Asia, Buhler (India) Pvt. Ltd.; Mr. Sohil Wazir, CCO, BlueTribe Foods; Ms. Devika Suresh, Innovation Associate, The Good Food Institute India; Mr. Manish Antwal, Co-founder & Group Director, Triple Pee Solutions Pvt. Ltd; Mr. B. P. Rao, Senior Director, GEA India

The event enlightens the growth opportunities and investments in plant-based food & beverage made in the Global and Indian markets. The event also comprised of panel discussion covering significant insights like the plant-based ingredients scenario and key developments therein, key challenges and what could be the winning strategy for market players in this ecosystem for transformative and sustained growth.

The panel discussion emphasized how the consumer persona is currently influencing the market. Where nearly 70% of global consumers opine that environmental health and how their choices influence the planet, are among the primary reasons why they would want to try plant based foods. Forecast to see why plant-based foods are set develop its way in the mainstream market in the Indian as well as the global markets.

While discussing about Plant based battlefield Ms. Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner, Future Market Insights states, "Given the ever-widening outreach, the global market is characterized by spawning new business ventures. The past two years have experienced an explosion of numerous manufacturers and ingredient companies offering diverse portfolios capitalizing on this growth trend"

Furthermore , Sethi Mr. Sanjay Sethi, Executive Director, Plant Based Foods Industry Association, quoted "Today, plant-based foods are attracting lot of investments, scientific focus, and media attention as a way to meet the nutritional needs and food requirements of a population of 10 billion people by the year 2050 in a healthy and sustainable way"



The marker report by Future Market Insights presents key highlights on the plant based market. Flexitarianism and Veganism is on the Rise, it is crucial to note that between 2020 and 2021, the number of vegans worldwide doubled from 0.5% of the global population to 3%.

At least 17% of consumers aged 18-24 identify as ­flexitarian, consuming meat or poultry, as well as vegan or vegetarian meal.

To be acquainted with Future Market Insights exclusive market report "The Plant Based Revolution: Growth Opportunities and Winning Strategies in the Global and Indian Plant based food market" read here; https://event.futuremarketinsights.com/thought-leadership/whitepaper-the-plant-based-revolution

Related Reports:

Plant-Based Food Market: Plant-based Food Market is set to register a robust CAGR of 12.2% and is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 34.5 Bn during 2022 - 2032

Plant-Based Ingredients Market: Plant-Based Ingredients Market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 8.5 Bn in 2022, likely to surge at a vigorous 12.2% CAGR from 2022 - 2032

Plant Derived Proteins Market: sales in the global plant derived proteins market is projected to exceed US$ 184.3 Mn, rising at a remarkable CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period 2022-2029

Plant-Based Protein Market: Plant-Based Protein Market is projected to surpass USD 22.5 Bn in 2032 at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2022 and 2032

Plant-based Beverages Market: Plant-based Beverages Market is expected to witness a prominent growth rate of a CAGR of 6.7% to reach the value of US$ 506,534.7 Mn in 2032

Plant-based Milk Market: Plant-based milk is expected to reach a value of US$ 13.24 Bn in 2021, likely to surge at a vigorous 8.8% CAGR between 2021 and 2031

Plant-based Butter Market: Plant-based Butter Market will witness steady growth post 2021 to reach an estimated US$ 5.1 Bn valuation by the end of 2030

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Media Relations: Shantanu Ingale, Public Relations Manager

Mob: (+91) 7721060111 Email: [email protected]

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights