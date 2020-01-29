IndiaNivesh Appoints Premal Doshi as Managing Director - Investment Banking

MUMBAI, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IndiaNivesh, one of India's fastest growing financial services firms, has appointed Premal Doshi as Managing Director - Investment Banking.

With over 25 years of rich and diverse experience in the banking and financial services industry, Premal is a renowned industry veteran and a leading expert in public market capital raising.

During his long career spanning over more than two decades, he has held senior positions across several organizations in the banking and financial services sector.

Prior to joining IndiaNivesh, Premal was at the helm of the Equity Capital Markets of IndusInd Bank as its Executive Vice President, where he played an instrumental role in initiating the Public Equity Markets business for the bank. Prior to IndusInd Bank, Premal held leadership positions at several leading financial services firms such as Ambit Corporate Finance, Antique Capital Markets, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, Lazard India and J P Morgan.

On assuming the new role of Managing Director - Investment Banking at IndiaNivesh, Premal said, "IndiaNivesh is strengthening its Investment Banking Service offerings with a clear focus on taking this business to greater heights. Having a state-of-the-art infrastructure and a robust platform already in place, the emphasis will now be to service mid-tier corporate clients as well as promoters across sectors. IndiaNivesh with its Equity Capital Markets offerings and other services like Wealth Management, NBFC and Private Equity, will now complete its service offering bouquet and be able to function as a 'one-stop-shop' solutions provider for mid-tier corporates and others. I look forward to the being a part of these exciting times and contributing in the growth story of the company."

Speaking about the appointment, Mr. Rajesh Nuwal, Founder & Managing Director, IndiaNivesh said, "With Corporate India taking a lead towards the $5 trillion milestone by 2024, primary market activities will likely see a spurt. The growing need for the industry to raise risk capital in keeping pace with the economy will also fuel public fund raising activities in the coming years. Clearly, there will be exciting times ahead and an opportunity to build a targeted growth story for IndiaNivesh's Investment Banking business with an industry veteran like Premal on board. We welcome him to the IndiaNivesh family and wish him all the best in his new role."

About IndiaNivesh:

IndiaNivesh is a full-fledged financial services company into stock broking, PMS, Wealth Management and having reputed clients that include Government Institutions, Public Finance Institutions, Foreign Institutional Investors, Domestic Institutions (Mutual Funds, Insurance Companies), HNI's, Corporate Houses and SME enterprises. The IndiaNivesh group is a member of the RBI, SEBI, IRDAI, BSE, NSE, MSEI, NCDEX, MCX, CDSL, NSDL and AMFI. The brand's motto: 'Trust, We Earn It' ensures effective solutions for customers with a strong emphasis on long term wealth creation and protection.

To know more visit: www.indianivesh.in

For media queries / information, please contact:

Rovina Adenwalla

Vice President - Corporate Communications

Email: rovina.adenwalla@indianivesh.in

media@indianivesh.in

Arundhati Kursange

indianivesh@proseintegrated.com

+91-7304992471

Account Manager

Prose Integrated

SOURCE IndiaNivesh