India's Electric SUV Segment Gains Momentum with New-Age Offerings

BENGALURU, India, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- India's electric SUV segment is entering an accelerated phase of growth, driven by the introduction of new models such as the Mahindra XEV 9S, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, and Hyundai Creta Electric. The category, once limited in options, is now evolving into a competitive space focused on range, performance, and technology, reports ACKO Drive.

The Hyundai Creta Electric offers a claimed range of up to 510 km per charge, fast charging, and multiple battery options. Mahindra's XEV 9S, built on its INGLO platform, is expected to deliver a real-world range of around 500 km while incorporating advanced digital interfaces and a performance-oriented architecture.

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, on the other hand, emphasises efficiency and practicality. The model is supported by a growing charging ecosystem, with the company mapping over 10,000 charging points across India and offering route-planning tools to enhance convenience.

Technology is emerging as a key differentiator across offerings. The Mahindra XEV 9S features a triple-screen interface, AI-driven systems, and connected applications. Meanwhile, the Creta Electric features dual 10.25-inch displays, over-the-air updates, and a wide range of connected-car features.

As the market expands, digital car-buying platforms such as ACKO Drive are enabling consumers to explore and compare electric SUVs based on specifications, range, and ownership considerations, supporting more informed purchase decisions.

Infrastructure development is also gaining pace, with manufacturers investing in home-charging solutions and expanding public charging networks to improve accessibility.

With advancements in range, performance, and ecosystem support, electric SUVs are expected to play a significant role in India's evolving mobility landscape, with further product introductions anticipated in the near future.