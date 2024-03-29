India's First 6000mAh Battery with 70W Charging Phone: POVA 6 Pro launched in India

POVA 6 Pro is launched at an amazing special price starting ₹17,999

The POVA series from TECNO is positioned for its pro-performance, delivering a robust yet standout experience

NEW DELHI, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To redefine effortless multitasking powered by robust RAM, a vivid AMOLED display that brings every interaction to life, and a massive battery with a fast charger ensuring users have no worries about running out of power, TECNO, the global smartphone brand unveiled the highly anticipated POVA 6 Pro 5G in the Indian market today. The POVA 6 Pro 5G stands for pro-performance while boasting a sleek and futuristic design. The smartphone is set to hit the market on April 4th and will be available for users to purchase on Amazon and retail outlets.

TECNO POVA 6 Pro launched in India

The TECNO POVA 6 Pro 5G takes standout design and performance to new heights, given the aggressive price segment. With up to *24GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it's a powerhouse in a sleek 7.9mm frame. Plus, it boasts India's first 6000mAh battery, paired with a robust 70W charger for a 'Better. Faster. Stronger.' experience like never before.

Elevating the user experience to premium levels, the POVA 6 Pro 5G is designed with precision. Its back panel is intricately crafted using advanced photolithography techniques, enhancing the look and feel of the Arc Interface, inspired by the motherboard. What's more, the innovative LED design boasts over 200 LEDs, providing a spectrum of 100+ customizable options. This ensures that every user's journey is uniquely personalized, matching the dynamic preferences of Gen Z and tech enthusiasts.

Addressing the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TECNO Mobile India, said, "The POVA series has been a special journey for us, marked by our dedication to exceeding the users' expectations and delivering pro-performance. We continue to go beyond; with the POVA 6 Pro 5G, one of the standout features is the back panel adorned with an intricate design and over 200 LEDs. It's not just about aesthetics; the design adds a touch of personality to your device. With great storage and a powerful battery and charger, we have designed POVA 6 Pro keeping in mind users who enjoy standing apart from the crowd and love some light and great functionality to make their everyday life better, all while desiring a value-for-money experience."

Key Highlights of the POVA 6 Pro 5G

Designed for Functionality:

POVA 6 Pro 5G sets a new standard in its segment featuring a mesmerizing Arc Interface with over 200 LEDs and up to 100+ customization serve as the stand-out element in the back panel. At the heart of its design is the innovative photolithography process, a sophisticated manufacturing technique typically found in high-end electronics. This process utilizes intricate patterns on the device's back panel, demonstrating a level of detail and precision that is truly unmatched.

India's first 6000mAh battery + 70W charger:

Setting a new benchmark for power and efficiency, POVA 6 Pro 5G brings India's first Li-Polymer 6000mAh battery with a powerful 70W charger. Whether it's tackling demanding tasks or indulging in endless content, POVA 6 Pro's robust battery and rapid charging capabilities that charge up to 50% in just 19 minutes make the ultimate companion for modern lifestyles that meet every Gen Z's dynamic needs. With a battery that is engineered to withstand productivity throughout the day, the POVA 6 Pro 5G also stands as one of the sleekest smartphones in its class, measuring just 7.9mm in thickness.

AMOLED Display for Super Crisp Visuals

POVA 6 Pro 5G boasts an incredibly smooth 120Hz AMOLED display that delivers true-to-life visuals. Whether scrolling through social media feeds or engaging in intense gaming sessions, the POVA 6 Pro's impressive display enhances every interaction to new levels of entertainment and immersion. The 1300nits brightness ensures vibrant colors and crisp details in rugged outdoor scenarios as well.

Price and Availability:

POVA 6 Pro 5G, 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage variant will be available for purchase at ₹19,999 while the 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage variant, priced at ₹21,999. Users can enjoy an instant bank discount of ₹2,000 on both variants, snagging them for an effective price of just ₹17,999 and ₹19,999, respectively. Additionally, the brand is offering complimentary goodies worth ₹4,999 for both online and offline customers.

