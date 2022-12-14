India's leading online rummy Portal, Classic Rummy, marks its 12th-year anniversary with whopping wins for all

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With over a million registered users, Classic Rummy is all set to celebrate its 12 years in the running and is offering a whopping prize pool of over ₹1 Crore. A flagship of Openplay Tech Pvt. Ltd., a fully-owned subsidiary of India's first and only listed gaming company, Nazara Technologies Ltd., Classic Rummy has been redefining India's online gaming experience since 2010. Its gameplay, generally considered fair and secure, supported with a 24x7 customer support and evolving technology, won this year's 'Best Customer Service by an Online Gaming Company' award by G2G Expo.

Growth in the number of Monthly Active Users (MAUs) as a result of Classic Rummy's effort in making online rummy responsible and rewarding has helped it solidify its position in the fast-growing online gaming industry in the country. Its stringent compliance with the laws & regulations laid out by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, bonuses & engaging promotions have made it a player favourite across the country. For their 12th anniversary, the company has planned a month-long event in December this year, with attractive prizes up for grabs.

Deepak MV, CEO of Openplay Tech, said, "The fact that over a million players trust Classic Rummy as a credible gaming platform speaks volumes about the app's rising popularity. It inspires us to continually evolve and introduce enhanced user-experience. Our effort to establish rummy as a game of skill, and analysis of player behaviour in order to customise their gaming experience has seen increased engagement, making it more acceptable. It's a matter of pride for us that Classic Rummy is one of the first Real Cash Rummy Apps to be approved by the Google Play Store."

He continued: "This is just the beginning for us. I am confident that we are heading in the right direction by putting our players first, and our recent win as the 'Best Customer Service by an Online Gaming Company', is proof of it."

These games are skill-based where players invest time in learning, practicing and honing a skill. Success depends primarily upon the superior knowledge, training, attention, experience and adroitness of the player. It is because of these attributes that make gaming portals like Classic Rummy more challenging and stimulating.

The size of the Indian gaming ecosystem is expanding. According to a 2021 report published by VC firm Sequoia and management consulting company BCG, India's mobile gaming sector will grow from 1.5 billion dollars in revenue in 2020 to 5 billion dollars by 2025. Going forward, the Indian gaming sector is poised to experience substantial expansion due to fast digitalisation and transformation, expanding internet usage and rising smartphone penetration.

About Classic Rummy

