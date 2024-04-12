India's Leading Salon Chain Looks Expands Partnership with Redken, Unveils Second Store in Delhi

Looks opens its new door, Looks Prive, with Redken, the #1 Professional Hair Brand in the USA, to empower their evolving clientele with globally renowned hair expertise

NEW DELHI, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Looks Salon is proud to present its latest luxury salon, Looks Prive, located in Malcha Marg, Delhi. This marks the second collaboration between Looks and Redken, the #1 professional hair brand in the US, following the tremendous success of their inaugural salon at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. Looks Prive is the luxury arm of the chain, known for offering the best-in-class luxurious hair products & services.

Newly launched Looks Salon in Malcha Marg, New Delhi in collaboration with Redken

The grand opening of the Looks Prive X Redken salon promises to revolutionize hairstyling by offering Redken's cutting-edge technology and a diverse product portfolio, including new formats and trendy fashion shades. These offerings will be complemented by the expertise of Looks' hair stylists. This partnership aims to empower consumers to express themselves boldly by providing tailor-made hair solutions.

From its humble beginnings as a 3-cutting station barber shop, Looks Salon has evolved into a powerhouse with 203 salons across India, with plans for further expansion to reach 250 salons. With a proud heritage spanning 34 years, Looks Salon remains at the forefront of the beauty and wellness industry. The new Redken flagship salon at Malcha Marg promises an unparalleled luxury experience. Spanning across more than 2000 sq feet, the salon is located in Malcha, in a high-profile area, surrounded by embassies and diplomatic residences.

Mr. Sanjay Dutta, the visionary owner of Looks Salon, sees the partnership with Redken as the cornerstone of a long-term commitment. "Starting with the launch of Looks Salon at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, which witnessed a very high resonance with our clients, we are excited to extend this collaboration to luxury arm, Looks Prive, starting with our salon at Malcha. This partnership symbolizes our dedication to constantly elevating the industry by bringing the best-in-class products and services to our clients."

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Looks Salon," said D.P. Sharma, Director - Professional Products Division, L'Oréal India. "Together, we're excited to evolve and meet the needs of today's fashion-forward, affluent global consumers who constantly seek new experiences and hair solutions. With Redken, our goal is to equip our hair experts to meet these evolving needs and set the path for the next phase of the professional hair industry."

About Looks:

Celebrating 34 years of unparalleled excellence, Looks Salon stood as a testament to visionary leadership, innovation, and a commitment to redefining beauty standards. Established in January 1989 by Mr. Sanjay Dutta, Looks Salon evolved from a modest 3-cutting station barber shop to a chain of 203 branches across India, with a dynamic growth trajectory targeting 250 salons. Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Sanjay Dutta, Looks Salon consistently showed remarkable year-on-year growth. Currently employing over 6000 skilled professionals, the salon chain became a household name synonymous with cutting-edge hair, beauty, and nail services.

About Redken:

For over 60 years, Redken was a leader in the professional salon industry, empowering professionals and consumers to achieve healthy hair transformations. Founded by Paula Kent, a woman who believed in the power of science, Redken was the first company to take a scientific approach to hair, defined as the right balance of protein, moisture, and supported by an acidic pH, which remained the alpha and omega of hair care to this very day. All Redken products were made with the highest quality ingredients and tested by salon professionals to ensure maximum efficacy, for every hair type and texture and every hair need. Based in New York City, Redken supported the expertise of salon professionals with principle-based education, cutting-edge technologies rooted in protein science, and a portfolio of products including Shades EQ – the #1 demi-permanent hair color on the market – for maximum versatility and flexibility for clients of all hair types and hair textures.

PHOTO: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2385598/Looks_Malcha_Marg.jpg