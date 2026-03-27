India's Life Insurers Pay ₹6.30 Lakh Crore in Benefits in FY25 To Emerge as A Pillar of Household Financial Security

Life Insurance Council will continue to make people aware of the power of life insurance to safeguard families' finances while enabling them to create a reliable financial reservoir.

MUMBAI, India, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- India's life insurance sector continues to play a crucial role in protecting families and supporting long-term financial planning. According to the latest IRDAI Annual Report 2024-25, life insurers paid ₹6.30 lakh crore in total benefits during FY25. The figure testifies to the level of support that the life insurance industry provides to Indian households across life stages from protection to retirement and wealth creation.

"The operational level of India's life insurers, as evident from the key statistics of persistency, benefit payouts and the solvency thresholds underscore life insurance's role as a household wealth reservoir that provides both liquidity and long–term stability. The fact that 92% of payouts have been toward living benefits highlights the industry's role not just as a protection provider but as a long-term financial partner that ensures financial continuity for families. Through our campaigns, we will continue to make people aware of the power of life insurance to safeguard families' finances while enabling them to create a reliable financial reservoir", said Kamlesh Rao, Chairperson, Insurance Awareness Committee (IAC-Life) when explaining the business philosophy of India's life insurers.

Out of the total benefits paid, ₹2.33 lakh crore has been on account of withdrawals and surrender, an increase of 1.77% over last year. Since persistency ratios remain robust, it signifies planned lifecycle exits. Policyholders are accessing funds to enable their families pursue life goals, such as children's academic pursuits, purchasing a self-owned home, enjoying a foreign vacation, etc. While life insurance always enjoyed a high regard for its financial protection quotient, the beneficiaries of policies are now deploying policy proceeds for other valuable purposes also. The evolution of life insurance's product portfolio that now includes children's plans, annuity policies, market-linked benefits, etc, means that consumers can reinvest the policy proceeds into new policies to fund their life goals.

Despite the benefit payouts representing 71.92% of net premium income, solvency ratios remain above regulatory thresholds. The 2024-25 IRDAI annual report clearly mentions that all the life insurers complied with the minimum stipulated solvency ratio of 1.50 (control level of solvency), as at 31.03.2025. Insurers have managed this through robust asset–liability matching frameworks, conservative mortality assumptions, and strong solvency margins mandated by IRDAI. Along with the near–100% claim settlement ratios, it indicates the industry's credibility and its ability to ensure consistent payouts.

Factors, including the volatile geo-political environment, will repeatedly test India's ambition to become a $5 trillion economy. In such a scenario, the country's citizens need financial protection to withstand the uncertainty. Undoubtedly, India's life insurance industry has the financial health and strength to support the nation's aspirations. It continues to contribute towards building the nation's resilience by providing the required finance cushion, and fuel families' financial goals and aspirations.

About Insurance Awareness Committee (IAC-Life):

87% of India continues to grapple with a significant life insurance protection gap, which continues to increase, exceeding 90% amongst those aged 18–35. This growing vulnerability is a threat to families' financial security and aspirations.

Addressing this challenge on a war footing is crucial to maintaining our society's socio-economic resilience and security. The Insurance Awareness Committee was formed under the aegis of the Life Insurance Council to act on this issue.

Formed in 2019, 24 Life Insurance firms have come together to contribute under the guidance of six CEOs nominated to lead the agenda. Further comprised of a cross-industry marketing team supported by creative/ media agencies, the Insurance Awareness Committee researches, plans, creates and deploys nationwide campaigns that drive awareness, understanding and consideration of life insurance products.

For more information, please visit https://www.lifeinscouncil.org/

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