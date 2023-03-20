INDIA'S TOP STUDENT VOLUNTEERS FELICITATED AT PRAMERICA EMERGING VISIONARIES AWARDS 2023

Rahini P, from Panchayat Union Middle School, Tamil Nadu and Tarini Malhotra from The Shri Ram School, Moulsari Gurugram selected as the National Honourees

GURUGRAM, India, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 chapter of Pramerica Emerging Visionaries programme came to a grand closure with the recognition of 25 young visionaries from across the country. They were felicitated for their vision and action towards building financial and societal solutions for their communities.

These finalists were selected from over 1,300 extraordinary applications received in a nationwide search for India's top youth volunteers. Students from nearly 200 schools across the country applied for these awards with impactful projects.

The top honours in the Societal solution category went to Rahini P, a Class 8th student of Panchayat Union Middle School, for her innovative project on building low cost toilets and in the Financial Solution category to Tarini Malhotra, a Class 11th student of The Shri Ram School, Moulsari Gurugram, for Nai Subha Foundation aimed at providing a path for neurodiverse and marginalized section of the society. Both the winners were awarded gold medallions, a sum of Rs. 50,000 each, certificates, trophies for their schools and an opportunity to represent India at the international platform. The remaining finalists were felicitated with Silver medallions and Certificates.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Pankaj Gupta, Managing Director & CEO, Pramerica Life Insurance Limited said, "Pramerica Emerging Visionaries is a nationwide recognition programme that honours student volunteers for their innovative responses to financial and societal problems facing their communities. India is a diverse nation with complex issues and our youth is best placed to craft a brighter future with their energy and compassion. Through Pramerica Emerging Visionaries Awards, we are delighted to be able to encourage and recognize their commitment to community service."

For the past 12 years, Pramerica Life Insurance has been felicitating students who have demonstrated innovation, passion and courage towards making a positive change in their communities. Pramerica Emerging Visionaries is an evolution of The Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards which has honoured thousands of young students in India. Globally, for over 26 years, Prudential Financial, Inc. has been organizing the awards to recognise young change makers who have been contributing towards building a better world.

This year, the national honourees were selected by an eminent jury panel comprising of Dr. Archana Dassi, Prof., Department of social work, Jamia Millia Islamia, Mr. Rahul Bansal, Corporate Partnerships Lead, UNICEF, Dr. Ramesh Chandra Gaur, Director, National School of Drama, Swami Prem Parivartan (Fondly known as Peepal Baba), Founder, Give Me Trees Trust and Mr. Maninder Pal Singh, Gen Sec., Cycling Federation of India.

About Pramerica Life Insurance Limited

Pramerica Life Insurance Limited is a joint venture between DIL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Limited and Prudential International Insurance Holdings, Ltd. (PIIH), a fully owned subsidiary of Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI). Pramerica Life Insurance Limited represents the coming together of two renowned financial services organizations with a legacy of business excellence spread over decades. Pramerica Life Insurance Limited, started operations in India on September 01, 2008 and has a pan India presence through multiple distribution channels which have been customized to address the specific insurance needs of diverse customer segments. The Company is committed to providing protection and quality financial advice to its customers.

Pramerica is the brand name used in India and select countries by PFI.

For more details, please visit www.pramericalife.in

About Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited

Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited (referred as Piramal Finance), a wholly owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Limited (flagship company of the Piramal Group), is a housing finance company engaged in retail and wholesale lending.

In retail lending, Piramal Finance is one of the leading players that addresses the diverse financing needs of the under-served and unserved people of 'Bharat' market. It has over 1 million customers and a network of branches across 318 cities/towns in 27 states. It offers multiple products, including home loans, loan against property, used car loans, small business loans to Indian budget conscious customers at the periphery of metros and in Tier I, II and III cities. In wholesale lending, it caters to both real estate as well as non-real estate sector and offers multiple products including construction finance, structured debt and senior secured debt.

For more information, visit: piramalfinance.com

About PFI

Prudential Financial, Inc (NYSE: PRU) ("PFI"), a global financial services leader and premier active global investment manager with approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. PFI's diverse and talented employees help make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people by expanding access to investing, insurance, and retirement security. PFI's iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise, and innovation for nearly 150 years.

Prudential Financial, Inc. of the United States is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential plc, an international group incorporated in the United Kingdom or the Prudential Assurance Company, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.news.prudential.com

SOURCE Pramerica Life Insurance Limited