Pramerica Life Insurance Spearheads Insurance Awareness Initiatives in Haryana and Nagaland

NEW DELHI, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pramerica Life Insurance, a leading provider of life insurance solutions, has undertaken significant awareness initiatives in Haryana and Nagaland to educate the residents of these states on the importance of life insurance and its associated benefits to empower them.

The objective of the initiatives is to institute the execution of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI)'s mission, 'Insurance for All by 2047,' within the states. The focus is on the efficient implementation of the State Insurance Plan and facilitation of seamless provision of insurance services to the currently uninsured population in the region.

Pankaj Gupta, MD & CEO of Pramerica Life Insurance, said, "At Pramerica Life Insurance, we are committed to fostering financial inclusion and providing accessible life insurance solutions to every individual. Through our concerted efforts with the government, we aim to contribute significantly to the mission of 'Insurance for All by 2047', ensuring a secure and prosperous future for all. Our initiatives in Haryana and Nagaland aim to close the awareness gap and empower people with the knowledge to secure their financial futures."

To reach out to a broader audience, Pramerica Life Insurance conducted awareness activities in army cantonments and paramilitary battalions via service & education camps, street plays and interactive sessions. Additionally, the company has tied up with its Microfinance Institution (MFI) partners to reach underserved communities and provide access to life insurance solutions.

The MD & CEO of Pramerica Life Insurance, Pankaj Gupta, met with the Chief Secretary of Nagaland, Shri J Alam, to discuss cooperation among insurers in the state. Company's Chief Customer Service and Operations Officer, Mr. Sameer Chibber, along with Shri Pradeep Kumar, DGM IRDAI Non-Life Department, held discussions with the appointed Nodal Officer, Shri Thavaseelam, focusing on implementing strategies to enhance insurance penetration in Nagaland.

About Pramerica Life Insurance Limited

Pramerica Life Insurance Limited is a joint venture between DIL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Limited and Prudential International Insurance Holdings, Ltd. (PIIH), a fully owned subsidiary of Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI). Pramerica Life Insurance Limited represents the coming together of two renowned financial services organizations with a legacy of business excellence spread over decades. Pramerica Life Insurance Limited, started operations in India on September 01, 2008 and has a pan India presence through multiple distribution channels which have been customized to address the specific insurance needs of diverse customer segments. The Company is committed to providing protection and quality financial advice to its customers.

Pramerica is the brand name used in India and select countries by PFI.

For more details, please visit www.pramericalife.in

About Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited

Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited (referred as Piramal Finance), a wholly owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Limited (flagship company of the Piramal Group), is a housing finance company engaged in retail and wholesale lending.

In retail lending, Piramal Finance is one of the leading players that addresses the diverse financing needs of the under-served and unserved people of 'Bharat' market. It has over 1 million customers and a network of branches across 318 cities/towns in 27 states. It offers multiple products, including home loans, loan against property, used car loans, small business loans to Indian budget conscious customers at the periphery of metros and in Tier I, II and III cities. In wholesale lending, it caters to both real estate as well as non-real estate sector and offers multiple products including construction finance, structured debt and senior secured debt.

For more information visit: piramalfinance.com

About Prudential Financial, Inc.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a global financial services leader and premier active global investment manager with approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential's diverse and talented employees help make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people by expanding access to investing, insurance, and retirement security. Prudential's iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise, and innovation for nearly 150 years. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

SOURCE Pramerica Life Insurance Limited