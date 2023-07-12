Pramerica Life Insurance Achieves Great Place To Work Certification

NEW DELHI, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pramerica Life Insurance, a leading provider of life insurance solutions, is proud to announce that it has earned the esteemed Great Place To Work® Certification™. This recognition is considered the ultimate benchmark for identifying and commending exceptional workplace cultures and designates Pramerica Life Insurance as an 'Employer-of-Choice.' The Great Place To Work Certification is awarded based on a rigorous evaluation of organizational culture, employee satisfaction, and people practices.

Delighted with the recognition, Pankaj Gupta, MD & CEO of Pramerica Life Insurance, said, "The Great Place To Work recognition for Pramerica Life Insurance affirms the core strength, solid practices, and sound values of the company. Our work environment gives people an opportunity as well as inspiration to contribute their best each day. It also enables us to attract and nurture some of the best talent in the industry, further augmenting our strength, resilience and agility. As we enter a phase of accelerated growth, we are banking on our great people to build a great company."

By attaining the Great Place To Work Certification, Pramerica Life Insurance has not only demonstrated its commitment to create an environment where employees can thrive, but has also showcased its dedication to ensure employee satisfaction and engagement.

Commenting on the achievement, Sharad K Sharma, CHRO, Pramerica Life Insurance, adds, "Great Place To Work recognition is a testament to the solidity of the core that the people at Pramerica Life Insurance have built over the years; solidity of products, people values and capabilities. This solidity has ensured that even after significant transitions, we've continued to shape a progressive narrative for our people, through stability, growth and empathy. This recognition reaffirms what we've always believed in; our agility to stay relevant and our people."

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture and is a well-respected management research and consulting firm dedicated to enabling organizations to achieve business objectives by building better workplaces. It works with over 10,000 organizations globally every year to help them create and sustain high-trust, high-performance cultures.

About Pramerica Life Insurance Limited

Pramerica Life Insurance Limited is a joint venture between DIL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Limited and Prudential International Insurance Holdings, Ltd. (PIIH), a fully owned subsidiary of Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI). Pramerica Life Insurance Limited represents the coming together of two renowned financial services organizations with a legacy of business excellence spread over decades. Pramerica Life Insurance Limited, started operations in India on September 01, 2008 and has a pan India presence through multiple distribution channels which have been customized to address the specific insurance needs of diverse customer segments. The Company is committed to providing protection and quality financial advice to its customers.

Pramerica is the brand name used in India and select countries by PFI.

For more details, please visit www.pramericalife.in

About Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited

Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited (referred as Piramal Finance), a wholly owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Limited (flagship company of the Piramal Group), is a housing finance company engaged in retail and wholesale lending.

In retail lending, Piramal Finance is one of the leading players that addresses the diverse financing needs of the under-served and unserved people of 'Bharat' market. It has over 1 million customers and a network of branches across 318 cities/towns in 27 states. It offers multiple products, including home loans, loan against property, used car loans, small business loans to Indian budget conscious customers at the periphery of metros and in Tier I, II and III cities. In wholesale lending, it caters to both real estate as well as non-real estate sector and offers multiple products including construction finance, structured debt and senior secured debt.

For more information visit: piramalfinance.com

About Prudential Financial, Inc.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a global financial services leader and premier active global investment manager with approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential's diverse and talented employees help make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people by expanding access to investing, insurance, and retirement security. Prudential's iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise, and innovation for nearly 150 years. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

About Great Place To Work

Backed by 30 years of data, Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Through its proprietary For All™ Model and Trust Index™ Survey, it gives organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently positive employee experience. Its mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all, driving business growth, improving lives, and empowering communities. Through globally recognized and coveted Great Place To Work Certification and highly competitive Best Workplaces™ Lists, Great Place To Work enables employers to attract and retain talent, benchmark company culture, and increase revenue. Its platform enables leaders to truly capture, analyze and understand the experience of every employee, and compare outcomes with data collected from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries worldwide.

