India's Urban Growth Broadens: Dun & Bradstreet's City Vitality Index Highlights New Economic Frontiers

Ahmednagar Leads Emerging Cities; Bengaluru Holds Metro Top Spot

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dun & Bradstreet, a global leader in business decisioning data and analytics, has released the City Vitality Index – Q4 2025, offering a granular view of India's urban economy. Powered by satellite-based Earth Observation (EO) data, the Index tracks real-time economic activity across 700+ districts, spotlighting both established metros and rising non-metropolitan hubs.

"India's urban momentum is increasingly decentralized," said Dr. Arun Singh, Global Chief Economist, Dun & Bradstreet. "Ahmednagar's rise to the top among emerging cities, driven by agro-industrial strength, and the continued dominance of Bengaluru among metros, reflect a dual narrative — one of legacy strength and frontier expansion."

With India's economic growth moderating in Jun-Sep quarter, the CVI reveals how urban centers are adapting — with smaller cities showing resilience and metros consolidating their roles as innovation and service hubs.

Highlights of the City Vitality Index:

Metropolitan Cities (Class-X)

Bengaluru retained the top spot, reaffirming its tech leadership.

retained the top spot, reaffirming its tech leadership. Ahmedabad ranked second, driven by manufacturing and Special Economic Zone activity.

ranked second, driven by manufacturing and Special Economic Zone activity. Pune held third, maintaining growth momentum despite slipping one position.

held third, maintaining growth momentum despite slipping one position. Hyderabad climbed two spots to fifth, reflecting IT and pharma expansion.

Emerging Cities (Class-Y)

Ahmednagar (MH) surged to No. 1, up four places, fueled by sugarcane farming, dairy cooperatives, and agro-processing.

surged to No. 1, up four places, fueled by sugarcane farming, dairy cooperatives, and agro-processing. Prayagraj (UP) held second, supported by cultural tourism and infrastructure upgrades.

held second, supported by cultural tourism and infrastructure upgrades. North 24 Parganas (WB), Thane (MH), and Kachchh (GJ) rounded out the top five, with Kachchh rising on port-led growth and mineral exports.

Notable Movers

Deoria (UP) jumped 40 places to rank 14, driven by agricultural expansion.

jumped 40 places to rank 14, driven by agricultural expansion. Kushinagar (UP) rose 62 places, reflecting tourism-led growth and infrastructure development.

State-Level Trends

Uttar Pradesh continued to dominate with multiple cities in the top 25, underscoring its regional development push.

Maharashtra and West Bengal showed strong representation, with cities like Thane, Nashik, and South 24 Parganas maintaining high ranks.

City Vitality Index – A Strategic Lens on Urban India

"The CVI's 84% correlation with nominal GDP — and nearly 99% in highly urbanized districts — makes it a powerful tool for tracking economic shifts," Dr. Singh added. "As India's growth engines diversify, CVI helps decode where opportunity is emerging — from agro-clusters to tech corridors. By integrating satellite data with economic fundamentals, the City Vitality Index guides policymakers, investors, and businesses in navigating India's evolving urban economy.

To know more about City Vitality Index, click here.

About Dun & Bradstreet:

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet's Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.

Dun & Bradstreet Information Services India Private Limited is headquartered in Mumbai and provides clients with data-driven products and technology-driven platforms to help them take faster and more accurate decisions in domains of finance, risk, compliance, information technology and marketing. Working towards Government of India's vision of creating an Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) by supporting the Make in India initiative, Dun & Bradstreet India has a special focus on helping entrepreneurs enhance their visibility, increase their credibility, expand access to global markets, and identify potential customers & suppliers, while managing risk and opportunity.

India is also the home to Dun & Bradstreet Technology & Corporate Services LLP, which is the Global Capabilities Center (GCC) of Dun & Bradstreet supporting global technology delivery using cutting-edge technology. Located at Hyderabad, the GCC has a highly skilled workforce of over 500 employees, and focuses on enhanced productivity, economies of scale, consistent delivery processes and lower operating expenses.

Visit www.dnb.co.in for more information.

Click here for all Dun & Bradstreet India press releases.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2314099/5620445/DB_Logo.jpg