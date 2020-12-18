In partnership with Initiative for What Works to Advance Women and Girls in the Economy (IWWAGE) , [email protected] 2.0 will examine the impact of the pandemic on women's employment. The IndiaSpend newsroom will apply a solutions journalism lens to find new pathways for women's economic participation in a post-COVID world. With this initiative, IndiaSpend aims to create a compendium of contemporary narratives that highlight the dynamics of women's workforce participation in India. This includes, but is not limited to, women in invisible labour roles, women as unpaid labourers, women in public sector employment, women creating employment opportunities, and women in leadership positions.

As part of this [email protected] 2.0, IndiaSpend published its first story titled "Women Hold Up Economy Yet Continue To Disappear From Workforce" written by Namita Bhandare and its first video interview on 'Indian Women Out Of Jobs: Covid19 Lockdown Impact' with Soumya Kapoor Mehta, head of IWWAGE.

Photographer and Padma Shri awardee Sudharak Olwe is the mentor and visual director of [email protected] 2.0.

Read the [email protected] series on IndiaSpend on https://www.indiaspend.com/womenwork and watch the videos on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC682haUxMWLHuht-A3_DyYw

About IndiaSpend:

IndiaSpend is India's first and only data journalism initiative. Founded in 2011, IndiaSpend utilizes open data to analyze a range of issues with the broader objective of fostering better governance, transparency, and accountability on issues such as education, health, gender, youth and employment, climate change and environment, rule of law and governance. IndiaSpend is a non-profit and a project of The Spending & Policy Research Foundation and registered as a Charitable Trust with the Charity Commissioner, Mumbai. Know more on: https://www.indiaspend.com/. Further details on IndiaSpend on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube

