INDIAWOOD 2024: Transforming the Woodworking and Furniture Manufacturing Landscape in Asia

The 2024 edition, the biggest in the history of the event, will showcase unparalleled innovation and excellence in the woodworking and furniture manufacturing industry. With over 950 companies from more than 50 countries spread across 75,000 SqMs, the forthcoming edition will host an impressive array of participants. International countries including Germany, Italy, France, Malaysia, Canada, USA, Turkey will be represented via official pavilions.

Co-located events include India Mattresstech & Upholstery Supplies Expo, along with concurrent events, Wood + in Architecture & Design and Surface in Motion India.

Scheduled to take place from 22 – 26 February, 2024 at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Bengaluru, the 2024 edition promises to be the most impactful event yet, bringing together industry leaders, technology suppliers and buyers from around the world. The event will feature a comprehensive line-up of seminars, workshops, and panel discussions led by experts and thought leaders. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights into emerging industry trends, sustainable practices, and innovative technologies.

Furniture & Kitchen manufacturers, architects, interior designers, timber traders, saw millers, builders, contractors, hardware distributors, dealers from all over the country and neighboring countries such as Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, the Middle-East & other international countries will be a part of this 5-day mega event.

The event has played a pivotal role in fostering growth within the woodworking sector in India. India's woodworking industry has seen remarkable progress over the years, with the Indian furniture market has undergone significant growth, with an estimated value of USD 15.79 billion in 2023, projected to reach USD 26.85 billion by 2028, driven by a robust CAGR of 11.20% during 2023-2028.

OPPORTUNITIES GALORE

India now accounts for 5% of the global furniture market, valued at $32 billion, with the development of furniture hubs and a significant increase in wood exports further fueling its growth trajectory, making it a promising market for both domestic and international players.

Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) has signed a pact with World Furniture Confederation to set up modern industrial clusters for manufacturing furniture in the country, which will allow the industry to do cost-effective manufacturing at globally competitive prices.

Moreover, the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) and India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed last year offer zero-duty market access for made-in-India furniture to these markets.

"INDIAWOOD 2024 is more than just an exhibition; it's a dynamic marketplace that brings together visionaries and trailblazers in the woodworking and furniture manufacturing sectors," stated Sonia Prashar, Managing Director, NuernbergMesse India. "This year's event is geared towards promoting innovation, sustainability, and lucrative business opportunities, solidifying India's position as a global leader in the industry."

THE MELTING POT OF TRENDS AND INNOVATIONS

Integration of advanced technology such as CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machines, automation, and digital design software has enhanced precision, efficiency, and creativity in woodworking and furniture manufacturing processes.

With the growing trend of urbanization and smaller living spaces, the demand for modular, multifunctional, and space-saving furniture has increased. Manufacturers are designing innovative furniture pieces that maximize space utilization.

Furthermore, online sales channels have expanded, offering consumers a wide range of furniture options, driving manufacturers to adapt their strategies to online selling, enhancing user experience and providing convenience.

Indian manufacturers are also incorporating global design trends into their creations, offering products that resonate with international standards and design aesthetics.

Luigi De Vito, President, Eumabois (European Federation of Woodworking Machinery Manufacturers, SCM Group General Manager and SCM Wood Division Director is upbeat about the scope of the Indian market and Industry, "The Indian market is growing in sync with the global demand and is perfectly positioned to offer High-tech solutions and integrated systems that are specifically tailored to the needs of manufacturing companies who wish to improve and enhance their production performance. Accordingly, this might be the right momentum when European and Indian manufacturing have a unique opportunity to deepen their partnership and shape the upcoming industrial agenda in terms of trade, digitalization and sustainability.

As Asia's biggest event for woodworking and furniture manufacturing technology, INDIAWOOD 2024 in its record-breaking format is instrumental in defining future trends of the sector. EUMABOIS pride itself for being pluriannual partner of the exhibition and will always stand for such a positive woodworking business environment."

INDIAWOOD consistently offers products, solutions and content across the entirety of the woodworking and furniture manufacturing sector, offering the most curated platform for the visitors.

The third edition of 'Wood in Architecture and Design (WAD)', one day conference, to be held on the 22nd of February will bring together Architects, Structural Engineers, Designers and Mass-Timber manufacturers to explore through panel discussions, expert presentations and interesting case studies the application of wood as a construction material. https://w-a-d.in/

INDIA MATTRESSTECH + UPHOLSTERY SUPPLIES EXPO (IME), held concurrently will have on display the latest technology for mattress production machinery and supplies, mattress finishing machinery and supplies, production tools and equipment, upholstery production technology, bed systems, new materials etc.

Newest launch SURFACE IN MOTION, will be held on 23rd February, where top speakers will present the latest topics on decorative surfaces for wood-based materials.

For more information about INDIAWOOD 2024, including registration, exhibitor details, and event updates, please visit www.indiawood.com

