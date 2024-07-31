INDIAWOOD 2025: Quarter Century of Driving Innovation in Indian Woodworking and Furniture

GREATER NOIDA, India, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated INDIAWOOD 2025 is set to take place at the India Expo Mart Limited (IEML), Greater Noida, from March 6-9, 2025. Marking a significant milestone, this year's edition celebrates 25 years of the event's legacy, reflecting its phenomenal growth and pivotal role in the Indian woodworking and furniture industry.

A Journey of Growth and Innovation

Since its inception in 2000, INDIAWOOD has grown exponentially, beginning at R.B.A.N.M.'s Grounds, transitioning to Palace Grounds, and finding its current home at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) in 2008. The event has continually evolved, mirroring the dynamic nature of the industry. The upcoming edition will feature 600 exhibitors and is expected to attract over 30,000 visitors from across 1,200 cities, a remarkable increase from the 294 cities in 2002.

Impact on the Indian Woodworking and Furniture Industry

Over the past 25 years, INDIAWOOD has significantly influenced the Indian woodworking and furniture industry. By attracting significant international participation, it has facilitated global partnerships, enabling local manufacturers to adopt international best practices and improve their product quality and design. The event has consistently showcased cutting-edge technology helping manufacturers stay competitive and enhance their production processes. It has also contributed to industry growth by offering insights into emerging trends and future predictions, helping businesses align their strategies with market demands.

"The Indian furniture industry is experiencing rapid growth driven by various factors. These include the growing preference of urban dwellers for modular and modern furniture, the rise in urbanization across India, and a preference for long-lasting and hybrid seating options. The demand for furniture is expected to remain on the rise," says Sonia Prashar, Managing Director and Chairperson of the Board, NuernbergMesse India

Driving the Future with Technology and Digitalisation

INDIAWOOD 2025 will spotlight the latest trends and innovations in the industry. With a focus on technology and digitalisation, the event will showcase cutting-edge products and solutions driving the future of woodworking and furniture manufacturing. CNC machines are revolutionizing the Indian woodworking industry with their precise cutting and shaping capabilities, enhancing efficiency and enabling intricate designs. Their integration with CAD/CAM software streamlines production, supports customization, and drives industry-wide innovation and competitiveness.

The adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) in furniture manufacturing is an emerging trend, offering significant advantages in design control, performance monitoring, and upkeep. This technological shift is poised to revolutionize the market, providing manufacturers with a competitive edge.

Opportunities and Trends

The Indian wooden furniture market offers immense opportunities for innovation. Local manufacturers are increasingly partnering with foreign manufacturers to enhance quality and design. The growing demand for modular furniture presents vast opportunities for wooden furniture and hardware owners. The booming wood industry in India has helped reduce production costs, making furniture more cost-effective and accessible.

An area poised for enhancement is the supply chain. As the industry continues to grow, improving supply chain efficiency will be crucial to meeting increasing demands and maintaining high standards of quality, cost and delivery. Optimizing supply chain logistics underscores INDIAWOOD's commitment to fostering a robust industry ecosystem capable of meeting evolving market needs effectively.

About INDIAWOOD

INDIAWOOD is India's premier woodworking and furniture manufacturing trade show, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and professionals to showcase the latest trends and technologies. Over its 25-year history, INDIAWOOD has become a vital platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and business growth in the woodworking and furniture industry.

