Indonesia Plastic Pipes and Fittings Industry Revenue is Expected to Reach About USD 1.2 Billion by 2023: Ken Research

The drinking water sources most commonly used by Indonesian households are bottled water (35.2%), protected dug well (18.7%), borewell (15.6%), and piped water/water utility (PDAM) (10.4%)

Indonesia has been witnessing a shift from PVC Pipes to PE Pipes and products such as bioplastics are also expected to enter the market.

Government Investment in Infrastructural and Private Expenditure on Real Estate: The Indonesia Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market is expected to record a single digit positive CAGR from 2018-2023. The Government of Indonesia has been investing heavily in the infrastructural sector along with private developers' investment in residential and retail real estate projects which are in pipeline. Multiple projects are being undertaken by the Government to improve the traffic congestion.

Increase in Downstream Processing Capacity: The consumption of oil is increasing in various industries that depend on crude oil. The growing population in the country and the refining capacity of Indonesia is expected to increase in the coming years that would contribute further to the growing demand for plastic pipes and fittings. For Instance: KKC (PT Kilang Kaltim Continental) is expected to work on building a modular refinery at KIPI Maloy Port and industrial park, Indonesia. Pertamina, which is Indonesia's state-owned energy company, is also planning to increase its capacity by 260,000 Barrels/Day, by the end of the year 2020 by expanding its Balikpapan refinery.

Shift from PVC pipes to PE pipes: PE pipes including HDPE, MDPE, and LDPE are widely used in drainage systems and drip irrigation systems as they have good temperature resistance. In Indonesia, it has been observed that there has been a shift from PVC to PE pipes majorly due to the advantages offered by PE. Currently 10.41% of household in Indonesia doesn't use any toilet facility for defecation. Around 78% of the households have a private toilet facility.

Introduction of Bioplastics in the Market: Bioplastics are expected to enter the market as they can be recycled easily. The use of plants for manufacturing plastics would divert this resource from food to the production of plastic; as a result, seaweed is a better substitute for the production process. It is cheap and does not require heavy investment as it can grow without fertilizers and does not require land as it grows offshore. Moreover, Indonesia has a substantial role to play here as two-thirds of its territory is water and it accounts for more than one-third of the world seaweed production.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Indonesia Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Outlook to 2023 - By PVC, PE, ABS, PP, PVDF Pipes and By End User Application (Water Supply and Irrigation, Sewage, Mining, Cable Protection and Others)" believe that the plastic pipes market is expected to record a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018-2023.

Key Segments Covered

By Type of Pipe

PVC

PE

ABS, Polypropylene Pipes, Polyvinylidene Fluoride

Further Segmentation of PVC Pipes

By Type of Pipe

uPVC

CPVC

PVC-O

By Market Structure

Organized

Unorganized

Further Segmentation of PE Pipes

By Type of Pipe

HDPE

MDPE

LDPE and LLDPE

By End User Application

Water Supply and Irrigation

Sewage

Mining (Transportation of Slurry)

Cable Protection (Conduit)

Others (Gas, fire equipments)

Key Target Audience

Plastic Pipes and Fittings Manufacturers

Plastic Resins Manufacturers

Major Importers of Plastic Pipes and Fittings

Private Equity Ventures

Time Period Captured in the Report:

2013-2018(P) – Historical Period

2019-2023 – Future Forecast

Major Companies Covered:

PT Wahana Duta Jaya Rucika

Vinilon Group

Maspion Kencana

PT Langgeng Makmur Industri Tbk.

Unilon

Pralon

GF Piping Systems Ltd.

PT Bangun Indopralon Sukses

PT Indopipe

