IndoStar Capital Finance consolidated PAT grows 28%, AUM 31% and Disbursements 36% YoY

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IndoStar (BSE: 541336) (NSE: INDOSTAR) (ISIN: INE896L01010) (CIN: L65100MH2009PLC268160), a middle-layered non-banking finance company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India, announced its financial results for the quarter September 30th, 2024, earlier today.

The company AUM at ₹ 10,112 crore, is up 6% QoQ from ₹ 9,565 crore in Q1 FY25. At a consolidated level, the Company delivered a PAT of ₹32 crore for Q2 FY25.

Progress on key initiatives is detailed here:

Sale of IndoStar Home Finance to EQT: On September 19, 2024, IndoStar Capital Finance Limited (Indostar) announced the sale of its wholly owned subsidiary, IndoStar Home Finance Private Limited (IHFPL) to WITKOPEEND B.V., an affiliate of BPEA EQT Mid-Market Growth Partnership ('EQT'), a global private equity investor, for ₹1,750 crore on a fully diluted basis. The transaction is subject to customary conditions precedent, including receipt of RBI approval, consent from lenders and shareholders' approval.

Sale of Stressed Pool: On August 27, 2024, IndoStar sold a pool of assets from its legacy corporate loan book and Commercial Vehicle business worth ₹ 357 crore to Pridhvi Asset Reconstruction and Securitisation Company Limited ('PARAS').

Issue of Secured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD's): During the quarter, the company raised ₹ 266 crore through its maiden public issue of Secured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures.

Rating upgraded by CRISIL to 'Stable': On September 9, 2024, the long-term rating of IndoStar Capital Finance Limited's (ICFL's) facilities and instruments was upgraded by ratings agency CRISIL, to 'Stable' from 'Negative' while reaffirming the rating at 'CRISIL AA- and short-term rating of commercial paper is reaffirmed at 'A1+'.

IndoStar Capital Finance Limited ('ICFL') (Standalone) Financial performance

ICFL delivered a PAT of ₹ 18 crore in Q2 FY25. The AUM for ICFL stands at ₹ 7,550 crore out of which the retail vehicle finance business is ₹ 6,964 crore. Disbursements during the quarter stood at ₹ 1,462 crore, up 40% from ₹ 1,048 crore in Q2 FY24. With a focus on collections through the quarter, Gross Stage 3 remains flat at 4.97% in Q2 FY25; Net Stage 3 stood at 2.50%. The company maintained a strong Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 25.86% on a standalone basis. Debt equity ratio stood at 2.26x.

IndoStar Home Finance Private Limited ('IHFPL') Financial Performance

IHFPL delivered a PAT of ₹ 14 crore in Q2 FY25 aided by AUM growth and securitization transactions. The AUM in IHFPL stands at ₹ 2,562 crore in Q2 FY25, up 35% from ₹ 1,894 crore in Q2 FY24. IHFPL continues to deliver on its core strategy of providing affordable housing loans in semi-rural and rural markets, while maintaining healthy asset quality. The company reported Gross Stage 3 assets at 1.41%. IHFPL has a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 55.68%.

Key Performance Highlights (ICF Standalone):

Particulars (₹ in crore) Q2FY25 Q1FY25 Q-o-Q % Q2FY24 YoY % Net Revenue from operations 166 144 15 % 104 60 % Operating expenses (129) (112) 15 % (94) 37 % Pre-provision operating profit 37 32 16 % 9 311 % Profit after tax 18 11 64 % 11 64 % CAR (%) Standalone 25.9 % 27.7 %

33.1 %

Leverage (D/E) 2.7x 2.3x

1.8x



Key Performance Highlights (HFC Standalone):

Particulars (₹ in crore) Q2FY25 Q1FY25 Q-o-Q % Q2FY24 YoY % Net Revenue from operations 54 49 10 % 55 (2 %) Operating expenses (33) (28) 18 % (34) (3 %) Pre-provision operating profit 21 21 0 % 20 5 % Profit after tax 14 14 0 % 15 (7 %) CAR (%) Standalone 55.7 % 56.2 %

70.8 %

Leverage (D/E) 3.2x 2.6x

1.5x



About IndoStar Capital Finance Limited

IndoStar is a non-banking finance company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India classified as a Middle layered NBFC. With Brookfield & Everstone as co-promoters, IndoStar is a professionally managed and institutionally owned entity engaged in providing used and new commercial vehicle financing and affordable Home Finance through its wholly owned subsidiary, IndoStar Home Finance Private Limited.

For more information, visit www.indostarcapital.com .

Safe Harbor

