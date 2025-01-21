IndoStar Capital Finance consolidated PAT grows 64%, AUM 32% and Disbursements 17% YoY

Q3 FY25 Quarter Performance:

Used commercial vehicle (CV):

Vehicle finance (VF) AUM at ₹7,303 crore, up 5% QoQ and 51% YoY

VF Disbursements at ₹1,265 crore, up 18% from ₹1,074 crore in Q3 FY24

Q3 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated):

AUM at ₹10,625 crore, up 5% from ₹10,112 crore in Q2 FY25 and up 32% from Q3 FY24

Disbursements of ₹1,572 crore, up 17% from ₹1,345 crore in Q3 FY24

Q3 FY25 Highlights (Standalone - ICF):

AUM at ₹7,877 crore, up 4% QoQ from ₹7,550 crore in Q2 FY25

VF AUM at ₹7,303 crore, up 5% QoQ from ₹6,964 crore in Q2 FY25 and up 51% from Q3 FY24

VF Disbursements at ₹1,265 crore, up 18% from ₹1,074 crore in Q3 FY24

Debt/Equity Ratio at 2.04x

Gross Stage 3 assets at 4.92% for Q3 FY25

Net Stage 3 assets are at 2.71% for Q3 FY25

Strong Capital Adequacy at 28.51%

Q3 FY25 Highlights (Subsidiary – Niwas Housing Finance Private Limited "NHFPL" formerly known as IndoStar Home Finance Private Limited):

AUM at ₹2,748 crore, up 7% QoQ from ₹2,562 crore in Q2 FY25, and up 34% from Q3 FY24

Disbursements at ₹281 crore, up 25% from ₹224 crore in Q3 FY24

Debt/Equity Ratio at 2.99x times

Gross Stage 3 assets at 1.64% for Q3 FY25

Net Stage 3 assets at 1.29% for Q3 FY25

Strong Capital Adequacy at 52.62%, on a standalone basis

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IndoStar, a middle-layered non-banking finance company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India, announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31st, 2024, earlier today.

The company's AUM at ₹10,625 crore, is up 5% QoQ from ₹10,112 crore in Q2 FY25. At a consolidated level, the Company delivered a PAT of ₹28 crore for Q3 FY25.

Progress on key initiatives is detailed here:

Allotment of warrants to BCP V Multiple Holdings Pte Ltd ("BCP V"): During the quarter, the Board approved the allotment of warrants of the Company on a preferential basis by way of a private placement, to BCP V, a promoter of the Company. Total consideration received ₹205 crore (i.e., 80% of the total subscription amount of ₹257 crore).

Change in name of material subsidiary: w.e.f. November 22, 2024, the name of IndoStar Home Finance Private Limited ("IHFPL") a wholly owned subsidiary of IndoStar Capital Finance Limited (Indostar) has been changed to "Niwas Housing Finance Private Limited".

Sale of Stressed Pool: On December 31, 2024, IndoStar sold a pool of assets from its Commercial Vehicle business worth ₹174 crore to Assets Care & Reconstruction Enterprise Limited ("ACRE").

IndoStar Capital Finance Limited ("ICFL") (Standalone) Financial performance

ICFL delivered a PAT of ₹11 crore in Q3 FY25. The AUM for ICFL stands at ₹7,877 crore out of which the retail vehicle finance business is ₹7,303 crore. Disbursements during the quarter stood at ₹1,291 crore, up 15% from ₹1,121 crore in Q3 FY24. The company's Gross Stage 3 reduced to 4.92% in Q3 FY25 and Net Stage 3 is at 2.71%. The company maintained a strong Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 28.51% on a standalone basis. Debt equity ratio stood at 2.04x.

Niwas Housing Finance Private Limited ("NHFPL") (Standalone) Financial Performance

NHFPL delivered a PAT of ₹16 crore in Q3 FY25 aided by AUM growth and securitization transactions. The AUM in NHFPL stands at ₹2,748 crore in Q3 FY25, up 34% from ₹2,047 crore in Q3 FY24. NHFPL continues to deliver on its core strategy of providing affordable housing loans in semi-rural and rural markets, while maintaining healthy asset quality. The company reported Gross Stage 3 assets at 1.64%. NHFPL has a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 52.62%.

Key Performance Highlights (ICF Standalone):

Particulars (₹ in crore) Q3 FY25 Q2 FY25 Q-o-Q % Q3 FY24 Y-o-Y % Net Revenue from operations 180.5 165.9 8.8 % 96.6 86.9 % Operating expenses (121.2) (128.7) (5.8 %) (91.2) 32.9 % Pre-provision operating profit 59.4 37.2 59.7 % 5.4 - Profit after tax 11.4 18.0 (36.7 %) 10.6 7.5 % CAR (%) Standalone 28.5 % 25.9 %

30.4 %

Leverage (D/E) 2.0x 2.3x

1.7x



Key Performance Highlights (NHFPL Standalone):

Particulars (₹ in crore) Q3 FY25 Q2 FY25 Q-o-Q % Q3 FY24 Y-o-Y % Net Revenue from operations 60.3 54.2 11.3 % 40.9 47.4 % Operating expenses (33.9) (33.5) 1.2 % (31.1) 9.0 % Pre-provision operating profit 26.4 20.7 27.5 % 9.8 169.4 % Profit after tax 16.3 13.7 19.0 % 6.2 162.9 % CAR (%) Standalone 52.6 % 55.7 %

66.6 %

Leverage (D/E) 3.0x 3.2x

2.4x



About IndoStar Capital Finance Limited

IndoStar is a non-banking finance company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India classified as a middle layered NBFC. With Brookfield & Everstone as co-promoters, IndoStar is a professionally managed and institutionally owned entity engaged in providing used and new commercial vehicle financing and affordable Home Finance through its wholly owned subsidiary, Niwas Housing Finance Private Limited.

