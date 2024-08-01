IndoStar Capital Finance Core (VF + HFC) AUM grows 54% and Disbursements 71% YoY

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Q1 FY25 Quarter Performance:

Core AUM (VF + HFC) at ₹ 8,718 crore , up 54% YOY from ₹ 5,669 in Q1FY24

, up 54% YOY from ₹ 5,669 in Q1FY24 Robust demand for used CV: VF AUM at ₹ 6,323 crore , up 13%, QOQ and 61% YOY

, up 13%, QOQ and 61% YOY Affordable Home Finance AUM at ₹ 2,395 crore , up 38% YOY from Q1 FY24

Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated):

AUM at ₹ 9,565 crore , up 9% from ₹ 8,763 crore in Q4 FY24 and up 19% YOY from Q1 FY24

, up 9% from ₹ in Q4 FY24 and up 19% YOY from Q1 FY24 Core AUM (CV + HFC) ~ ₹ 8,718 crore (91% of total), up 11% from ~ ₹ 7,864 crore in Q4FY24, up 54% YOY

(91% of total), up 11% from ~ ₹ in Q4FY24, up 54% YOY Core Disbursements (CV + HFC) of ₹ 1,618 crore , up 74% YOY from ₹ 945 crore in Q1 FY24

, up 74% YOY from ₹ in Q1 FY24 Debt/Equity Ratio at 2.3x for Q1 FY25

Gross Stage 3 assets at 4.19% for Q1 FY25

Net Stage 3 assets are at 2.08% for Q1 FY25

Q1 FY25 Highlights (Standalone - ICF):

AUM at ₹ 7,170 crore , up 10% from ₹ 6,493 crore in Q4 FY24

, up 10% from ₹ in Q4 FY24 VF AUM at ₹ 6,323 crore , up 13% from ₹ 5,594 crore in Q4 FY24 and up 61% YOY from Q1 FY24

, up 13% from ₹ in Q4 FY24 and up 61% YOY from Q1 FY24 VF Disbursements at ₹ 1,407 crore , up 90% from ₹ 740 crore in Q1FY24

, up 90% from ₹ in Q1FY24 Debt/Equity Ratio at 1.96x

Gross Stage 3 assets at 4.97% for Q1 FY25

Net Stage 3 assets are at 2.36% for Q1 FY25

Strong Capital Adequacy at 27.7%, on a standalone basis

Q4 FY24 Highlights (HFC - Subsidiary):

AUM at ₹ 2,395 crore , up 5% from ₹ 2,270 crore in Q4 FY24, and up 38% YOY from Q1 FY24

, up 5% from ₹ in Q4 FY24, and up 38% YOY from Q1 FY24 Debt/Equity Ratio at 2.62x times

Gross Stage 3 assets at 1.34% for Q1 FY25

Net Stage 3 assets at 1.06% for Q1 FY25

Strong Capital Adequacy at 56.2%, on a standalone basis

IndoStar, a middle-layered non-banking finance company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India, announced its financial results for the quarter June 30th, 2024, earlier today.

The company AUM at ₹9,565 crore, is up 9% from ₹8,763 crore in Q4 FY24. The company continued to maintain a healthy asset quality, with Gross NPAs at 4.19% in Q1 FY25. At a consolidated level, the Company delivered a PAT of ₹25 crore for Q1 FY25.

Progress on some key strategic initiatives is detailed here:

Year-on-Year Disbursement Growth

The company's core (VF + HFC) disbursements for Q1 FY25 at ₹1,618 crore grew 71% YOY, compared to ₹945 crore disbursed over the same period last year. VF disbursements at ₹ 1,407 crore grew 86% (Q1 FY24 disbursement of ₹ 755 crore), while Housing Finance disbursements at ₹ 211 crore were up 11% (Q1 FY24 disbursement of ₹ 190 crore).

Launch of SME Micro LAP business

During the quarter, the Company began piloting the Small Business Loans product where the customers can avail loan ranging from ₹ 2 lakh to ₹ 7 lakh. The Company aims to help hyper-local, nano-enterprises, shopkeepers, and small and medium businesses (SMEs). The new Small Business Loans product offers secured loans for personal or business needs, against collateral offered by the customer.

Senior Management update

Mr. Randhir Singh joined as a Whole Time Director and Executive Vice Chairman of the Company effective July 22, 2024. Mr. Randhir Singh has over 29 years of experience in the areas of MSME Lending, Structured Finance, Debt Capital Markets, Corporate Finance, Sales and Trading, FX and Interest Rate derivatives, Risk Management, Asset Management and Banking Operations in banking and financial services sector. He will partner with the broader management team to deliver the growth strategy and drive value creation at IndoStar.

IndoStar Capital Finance Limited ("ICFL") (Standalone) Financial performance

ICFL delivered a PAT of ₹ 11 crore in Q1 FY25. The AUM for ICFL stands at ₹ 7,170 crore out of which the retail vehicle finance business is ₹ 6,323 crore. Disbursements during the quarter stood at ₹ 1,416 crore, up 88% from ₹ 755 crore in Q1 FY24. With a focus on collections through the quarter, Gross Stage 3 remains flat at 4.97% in Q1 FY25; Net Stage 3 stood at 2.36%. The company maintained a strong Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 27.7% on a standalone basis. Debt equity ratio stood at 1.95x.

IndoStar Home Finance Private Limited ("IHFPL") Financial Performance

IHFPL delivered a PAT of ₹ 14 crore in Q1 FY25 aided by AUM growth and securitization transactions. The AUM in IHFPL stands at ₹ 2,395 crore in Q1 FY25, up 38% from ₹1,741 crore in Q1 FY24. IHFPL continues to deliver on its core strategy of providing affordable housing loans in semi-rural and rural markets, while maintaining healthy asset quality. The company reported Gross Stage 3 assets at 1.3%. IHFPL has a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 56.2%.

Key Performance Highlights (Consolidated):

Particulars (₹ in crs) Q1FY25 Q4FY24 Q-o-Q % Q1FY24 Y-o-Y % Net Revenue from operations 192 282 (32 %) 145 32 % Operating expenses (139) (139) 0 % (115) 20 % Pre-provision operating profit 53 143 (63 %) 30 77 % Profit after tax 25 35 (29 %) 39 (36 %) CAR (%) Standalone 27.7 % 28.9 %

34.4 %

Leverage (D/E) 2.3x 2.3x

1.9x



