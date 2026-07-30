IndoStar Capital Finance Limited Q1FY27 Disbursements ₹ 1,235 crore up 44% vis-à-vis Q1FY26

AUM as of June 2026, stood at ₹ 8,244 crore

MUMBAI, India, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IndoStar Capital Finance, a retail focused, middle-layered non-banking finance company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India, announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, earlier today.

IndoStar is focused on secured, high yielding lending across Used Vehicle Finance (VF) and Micro Loans Against Property (M-LAP), targeting the credit needs of underbanked, underserved and income-generating segments across tier 3, 4 & 5 markets.

Operational and Financial Highlights:

Disbursements stood at INR 1,235 crore during the quarter, registering a strong 44% growth over Q1 FY26.

Asset under Management (AUM) increased to INR 8,244 crore, as of 30 th June 2026, 6% growth over Q1 FY26.

June 2026, 6% growth over Q1 FY26. Net Interest Income stood at INR 219 crore, up 39% YoY, supported by improved portfolio yields and continued reduction in borrowing costs.

Pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) stood at INR 93 crore, remaining stable as compared to the previous quarter. Profit after Tax (PAT) stood at INR 11 crore.

The Company continued to strengthen its funding profile, with its weighted average cost of funds declining to 9.9% in Q1 FY27 from 10.7% in Q1 FY26, an improvement of 80 basis points. While incremental cost of fund stood at 9.1%.

As of June 30, 2026, Gross Stage 3 assets stood at 4.84%, while Net Stage 3 assets were 2.48%.

Progress on strategic initiatives:

IndoStar continued to make progress on its key strategic priorities:

Credit Strengthening: Strengthened credit risk framework through enhanced underwriting, refined customer selection filters, proprietary scorecards and early warning systems.

Digital Transformation: Continued to advance the digital lending journey through E-Application, E-NACH, E-Agreement and scorecard-based credit decisioning.

Driving growth: Continued to scale the retail loan portfolio, supported by 3% QoQ growth in Vehicle Finance and 24% QoQ growth in Micro LAP.

Branch Expansion: Expanded the branch network to 468 branches across 24 states and union territories, with the addition of 14 branches during the quarter. Leveraged the existing Vehicle Finance branch network to scale the Micro LAP business, expanding the Micro LAP network from 108 to 125 branches.



Key Performance Highlights (ICF Standalone):

Particulars (₹ in crore) Q1 FY27 Q4 FY26 Q-o-Q % Q1 FY26 Y-o-Y % Net Interest Income 219.5 214.7 2.2 % 158.0 38.9 % Operating expenses 129.4 121.5 6.5 % 139.3 -7.1 % Pre-provision operating profit 92.9 93.3 -0.4 % 18.9 391.5 % Profit/(loss) after tax 11.5 (424.0)

535.4

CAR (%) Standalone 34.8 % 36.1 %

32.9 %

Leverage (D/E) 1.5x 1.5x

1.7x



About IndoStar Capital Finance Limited

IndoStar is a non-banking finance company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India classified as a middle layered NBFC. With Brookfield & Everstone as co-promoters, IndoStar is a professionally managed and institutionally owned entity engaged in providing used vehicle financing and secured loans to small business owners.

For more information, visit www.indostarcapital.com.

(BSE: 541336) (NSE: INDOSTAR) (ISIN: INE896L01010) (CIN: L65100MH2009PLC268160)

Safe Harbor

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