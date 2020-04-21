Indus Towers Contributes Rs 35 Crore to PM CARES Fund

- Putting India first, Indus Towers' field force on the frontline have been enabling communication networks during these challenging times

GURUGRAM, India, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indus Towers has contributed Rs 35 Crores to the PM Cares Fund as a committed partner in supporting the country's fight against COVID-19. Additionally, Indus Towers' teams on the frontline are playing a crucial role in enabling essential services of keeping India and society at large seamlessly connected through the mobile towers. It is because of the efforts of the field force, the country has been able to maintain social distancing, while at the same time stayed connected with family, friends and colleagues. More importantly, businesses have been able to offer work-from-home option, and the role of connectivity has been a pivotal aspect of every organisation's business continuity planning.

The field personnel of Indus Towers have equipped themselves with the necessary safety gear and working round the clock, even in designated hotspot regions. They have ensured continuous functioning of the mobile tower, which is most critical when it comes to enabling seamless connectivity.

The employees of Indus Towers have also made a collection which is being utilised to distribute vital Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) like masks, sanitizers, gloves, full body suits, sanitization kits, etc. to the medical professionals like doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and to the police and administration who are at the front of this battle against the coronavirus.

"We are humbled to contribute towards the PM CARES Fund and laud the government's efforts in managing the current situation. In these extraordinary times I also want to acknowledge our field force who are committed in Putting India First by providing seamless connectivity to the society. Besides this, there has been a whole-hearted effort from employees to donate towards food, masks, sanitizers and other PPE in close coordination with state authorities," expressed Mr. Bimal Dayal, CEO, Indus Towers.

Indus Towers has always kept India connected in the face of calamitous natural disasters and adversity. At present, the field employees of Indus Towers are enabling seamless 24x7 connectivity for smooth functioning of the essential services as well as the digital operation that are dependent on the company's infrastructure.

About Indus Towers Limited

Indus Towers Limited is an independently managed company offering passive telecom infrastructure to all telecom operators. Indus is headquartered in the National Capital Region. Founded in 2007, Indus Towers Limited has been promoted under a joint venture amongst (i) Bharti Infratel Limited (group company of Bharti Airtel limited, rendering telecom services in India under the brand name Airtel), (ii) Vodafone India Limited (group company of Vodafone Group- UK) rendering telecom services in India under the brand name Vodafone, since merged with Idea Cellular Limited and (iii) Aditya Birla Telecom Limited (group company of Idea Cellular Limited, now re-named as Vodafone Idea Limited) which created history by collaborating to share telecom towers & infrastructure.

Indus has presence in 15 telecom circles of India and has achieved over 2,32,924 tenancies till date. With the current count of over 1,25,649 towers, Indus has the widest coverage in India and is one of the largest telecom tower companies in the world.

Indus Towers has been actively involved in developing scalable models for smart cities. The company's approach is to enable the integration of the digital infrastructure with the existing infrastructure. Recently, the company executed Smart Poles project for New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) as part of its efforts to make Delhi a smart city as well as Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC).

Indus' vision of "Transforming Lives by Enabling Communication" is setting a new paradigm for a networked economy, on a world leading scale, whereby there is inclusive and impactful growth for all. For any further information please visit the website www.industowers.com

